Grêmio crushes São Paulo, wins with authority and remains alive against relegation at the Brazilian Nationals

In the tricolor duel, Grêmio had the strength of the fans to keep their hopes of permanence in Serie A alive.

The Immortal is still alive! With a completely dominant performance, the Guild won the São Paulo in their arena this Thursday, 3-0, in a duel valid for the penultimate round of the Brazilian championship.

The tricolor’s first winning goal was scored by Thiago Santos, at 23 minutes of the first half. At 22 of the final stage, Diogo Barbosa landed a kick from outside the area at Tiago Volpi’s angle and expanded the score.

In additions, another great goal. This time from Jhonata Robert, who from midfield caught Tiago Volpi out of goal and covered it.

The team from São Paulo, with a different lineup than Rogério Ceni’s usual, with Gabriel Sara and Igor Gomes inverted on the wings, was completely inoperative and did not pose any danger to the opponent’s goal at all.

São Paulo only managed five submissions during the 90 minutes.

Championship situation

With this result, Grêmio keeps its hopes of avoiding another fall. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has 39 points, is still 18th, but 3 points behind Athletico-PR, currently the first out of the Z-4.

Hurricane will face Juventude, which has 43 points, this Friday.

São Paulo, on the other hand, is still in 45 points in 12th position and still has a chance of being relegated.

upcoming games

São Paulo will return to the field only on Monday, at 7 pm (Brasília), in Morumbi, in a decisive duel against Juventude.

Grêmio goes to Itaquera on Sunday to face Corinthians, at 4 pm (Brasília).

Datasheet

3 x 0 São Paulo Guild

goals: Thiago Santos, Diogo Barbosa and Jonatha Robert (GRE)

SÃO PAULO: Tiago Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda, Léo Pelé; Igor Gomes (Gabriel Neves) and Welington (Marquinhos); Gabriel Sara, Nestor (Liziero) and Benitez (Igor Vinicius); Calleri and Rigoni (Juan) Technician: Rogerio Ceni

GUILD: Gabriel Chapecó; Rafinha, Kannemann, Geromel and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos (Darlan) and Campaz (Villasanti); Douglas Costa (Jhonata Robert), Diego Souza (Borja) and Ferreirinha (Sarará) Technician: Vágner Mancini