Grêmio relegation probability drops after rout

Grêmio entered on Thursday (2) with a 98% risk of being relegated for the third time in history. However, they managed to win the game against São Paulo by 3-0 and also saw Bahia lose to Atlético-MG by 3-2. Thus, the team from Rio Grande do Sul greatly reduced the chance of falling.

Now the tricolor has between 90% and 93% of risk of playing against Vasco and Cruzeiro in Serie B in 2022. In fact, 10 teams are still threatened with relegation, at least mathematically, although the chances are negligible. Even Santos is still in danger.

Regarding Grêmio, the team will face Corinthians and Atlético-MG in the last two rounds and if they win the matches, they will reach 45 points. It is not clear that with this score it will be possible to avoid relegation, but it is likely that it will.

More than a victory, it was a gala performance, by a team that no longer seemed to have anything to squeeze to achieve good results. Grêmio was brave, won 3-0 against São Paulo and took a breath. But, it’s still a long way from leaving the Z4.

Bahia loses to Atlético-GO and rekindles Grêmio’s hopes

Bahia, on the other hand, saw their chances jump from 40% to 77% after the defeat. They still play Fluminense and Fortaleza and need to win both games.

What is the probability of Grêmio’s relegation?

UFMG:

Sport – 100%

Chapecoense – 100%

Guild – 93%

Bahia – 77.4%

Athletico-PR – 14.3%

Youth – 6.2%

Cuiabá – 6%

Atlético-GO – 1.9%

São Paulo – 1%

Santos – 0.1%

Infoball:

Sport – 100%

Chapecoense – 100%

Guild – 90%

Bahia – 77%

Athletic-PR – 10%

Cuiabá – 10%

Youth – 7%

Atlético-GO – 3%

São Paulo – 2%

Santos – 1%

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA