Grupo Pernambuco Ser Educacional pays R$ 20 million for the purchase of a new company and plans to double the base of courses

Grupo Ser Educacional announced its new acquisition to the market. At a cost of R$ 20 million, the group from Pernambuco plans to double its course base, from the current 8,000 to more than 17,000, by integrating edtech Delinea Tecnologia Educacional into its operation. The deal was closed through the group’s subsidiary: 3L Digital.

Edtech is one of the largest independent producers of digital academic content for higher education in Brazil. Its platform is intended for the management and production of content in a SaaS (software as a service) model, with one of the largest collections of independent higher education courses in Brazil, with more than 13 thousand content in its database, 17 thousand free courses , 1.8 thousand complete higher education disciplines and 230 thousand class hours produced used by educational institutions throughout the country.

With the acquisition, the Ser Educacional Group aims to further develop its distance learning activities, both to expand the courses offered and to serve other companies in the b2b market. In 2021, Delinea’s net revenue should reach approximately R$ 6 million.

According to the company from Pernambuco, in a statement to the market, the “acquisition of Delinea will help Ser Educacional to consolidate its continuing education ecosystem, expanding its course base from the current 8,000 to approximately 17,000 more courses (excluding overlays) and more 2,000 complete undergraduate and graduate courses, significantly expanding its capacity to create and update its course base, boosting the GoKursos digital courses marketplace (www.gokursos.com) to have an increasingly broader range of courses courses, graduations and post-graduations”.

In the medium term, the search is for offering increasingly complete solutions to educational institutions and companies seeking to modernize the continuing education program, regulated or not regulated, creating new paths to generate auxiliary revenues, joining the techs that already exist in the group. (Beduka, Easy Test, Peixe 30 and B.Uni).

Grupo Ser Educacional is one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and a leader in the Northeast and North regions in terms of enrolled students.

Founded in Recife in 2003, the company offers undergraduate, graduate, technical and distance learning courses and is present in 26 states and the Federal District, with a consolidated base of approximately 240,000 students.

Ser Educacional’s roll of brands includes UNINASSAU, UNINASAU – Maurício de Nassau University Center, UNINABUCO – Joaquim Nabuco University Center, UNINABUCO Colleges, Joaquim Nabuco and Maurício de Nassau Technical Schools, UNIVERITAS/UNG, UNAMA – Amazon University and Amazon College , UNIVERITAS – Universus Veritas University Center, UNIVERITAS Colleges, UNINORTE – North University Center, Cacoal University Center for Biomedical Sciences – UNIFACIMED, UNIJUAZEIRO – Juazeiro do Norte University Center, Rondônia Educational Society – UNESC, São Francisco de Barreiras University Center – UNIFASB, Veterinary Medicine Development Center and DOK Veterinary Hospital.