GTA V reaches another level of realism in 8K with ray tracing and mods

Gameplay video shared by German modder

Grand Theft Auto V, the popular GTA V, was released in 2015 and continues to be appreciated by many players. Since then, several mods and customizations have emerged in the game’s trajectory. But, the newest modification promises to raise the game’s graphic level to another level. This is the version shared by the German modifier Digital Dreams.

The demo video is loaded with mods for Reshade ray tracing, quantv, GTAV Real Buildings and Realistic Traffic. With the combo, the game developed by rockstar presents resolution 8K, with several textures and reflections that impress for their realism.

To have access to all these modifications, it is necessary to buy them in support form, in general, via the platform patron From modders.

Below you can check the gameplay video of GTA V with the mods that improve the game’s graphic quality.

Only mods save

GTA V has also been announced by rockstar for the next generation of consoles. In September, the developer released a trailer to advertise the game’s arrival to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X. The company promised graphical improvements and also improved gameplay for this remaster of the game. Until then, it is available for PRAÇA, Playstation 4, Playstation 3, Xbox one and Xbox 360.



This, however, did not please the fans, who insisted on demonstrating their dissatisfaction through an avalanche of dislikes in the trailer of YouTube. The public’s expectation is still for a sixth title of the acclaimed series of games.

Negative reception also had the Definitive Edition of GTA Trilogy which was very displeased by the low quality of production. THE Rockstar Games, even apologized for this and pledged to improve the title through corrections.







Via: WCcftech