Guedes: Auxílio Brasil is ‘politically irresistible’ and lack of fiscal control is ‘small talk’ – Economy

BRASILIA – The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Thursday, 2, that the program Brazil Aid it is “politically irresistible”. “A basic income program is politically irresistible. O emergency aid it went straight into the vein, the greatest reduction in poverty in history”, he stated, in a lecture at the event to celebrate ten years of airport concessions in Brazil.

Guedes celebrated the approval by the Senate of the PEC of the Precatory, which makes room in the Budget for the benefit of R$ 400 in Auxílio Brasil, and said that public spending is under control. “There’s a whole lot of bullshit saying that Brazil has lost fiscal control. It’s bullshit, a political narrative, fake news. The fiscal truths are registered there,” he said.

The minister stated that the current government caught the country with a primary deficit of 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and reduced to 1% of GDP in the first year of his term. “Economists are systematically making mistakes in forecasts. They predicted that the debt/GDP would reach 100% and is at 80%. It’s a colossal error of 20% of GDP. You have to charge these economists. It’s full of people doing political activity disguised as economist, as a forecaster,” he complained.

Guedes also downplayed data revisions for the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which showed that, instead of generating vacancies, 2020 ended with the closing of formal jobs. In January, the Ministry of Economy released the net creation of 142,690 jobs last year. But after ten months of revisions with data delivered late by companies, the updated balance of admissions and dismissals shows a net loss of 191,502 jobs in 2020.

“It’s true, Caged missed 100,000. But we are talking about the creation of 3.5 million jobs from the bottom. Likewise, the IBGE also reviewed your accounts. Caged underestimated job loss and IBGE overestimated the unemployment. We are creating jobs at a higher speed”, he added.