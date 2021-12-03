Guedes: “Of course there will be a strong slowdown, because interest rates are rising”

× Reproduction/ENAIQ 2021

Paulo Guedes (photo) admitted for the first time that the Brazilian economy will have a “strong slowdown” next year. According to the minister, high interest rates will reduce the level of productive activity.

The statements were made during a chemical industry event this Friday morning (2).

“A Faria Lima, bankers are predicting lower growth. It’s natural, it’s from the angle of view of financiers. Of course, there will be a strong deceleration, because interest rates are rising. Inflation soared. Again, we are doing the right thing. The important thing is not the forecast, it’s doing the right thing”, he said.

Guedes criticized what he called “catastrophic forecasts” for the Brazilian economy.

“This discrediting of doomsday predictions is basically what I’m doing. does not mean that [o governo Bolsonaro] it’s the best government in the world, but it’s not as bad as they’re saying, either. Keep persevering, resilient, because Brazil will grow. It may even grow less during the fight against inflation, but let’s get out of this hole. Brazil is no longer on the path of poverty, Venezuela, Argentina, we are on the path of prosperity”, he added.

