Gusttavo Lima publishes for free for the gym: “They gave it to me, I dressed it”

Gusttavo Lima passed through Rio Branco, in Acre, last Wednesday night (1st/12), and after having completed his professional duty, the singer decided to take some time to work out and moved a crowd that was there. To the column LeoDias, the countryman told that he decided to exercise at the last minute and that he even used the gym shirt as a way of thanks.

“I woke up and needed to train. My production staff found this academy and everyone was kind to me. They gave me this shirt and I put it on. Could I have charged?” says the ambassador.

WhatsApp Image 2021-12-02 at 19.02.41 Gusttavo Lima working out in AcrePhoto sent by column reader. Gusttavo Lima wins academy shirt WhatsApp Image 2021-12-02 at 19.03.28 After the show, Gusttavo decided to exercise.Photo sent by column reader. WhatsApp Image 2021-12-02 at 19.03.25 Gusttavo took pictures with fans.Photo sent by column reader. 0

One of Gusttavo’s admirers even recorded the singer and made fun of the situation. In the images, while the artist appears in the greatest concentration during a leg exercise, the fan jokes: “You paid R$400 to see Gustavo at the show, right? Our! I’ll see it for free then.”

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.