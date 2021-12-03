Guto Ferreira attributes the emotional upset suffered by Bahia against Atlético-MG at Arena Fonte Nova | bahia

The “emotional side” was decisive for the turn suffered by Bahia, on Thursday night, against Atlético-MG. At least that was Guto Ferreira’s justification for the defeat by 3-2, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a late game of the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Tricolor even opened two goals ahead before leaving the field defeated.

“I don’t see it as a lack of concentration. I see the emotional side at work. There are times when the subconscious, the emotional, weighs heavily”, evaluated Guto Ferreira.

– This situation of having a highly qualified team against you, putting pressure on you. It happens. I see this much more than concentration. Also because the plays, the two goals, were from Keno coming from the inside. There were two shots from outside the area, with the vision of Danilo Fernandes hidden – completed the coach of Bahia.

Guto Ferreira, Bahia coach

When asked about the goals conceded, the coach preferred to attribute merits to the Atlético-MG team than to point out mistakes made by the team itself. Galo put three balls in the net in six minutes.

“I think it’s hard to talk about defensive problems, having conceded two goals from outside the area and one with a penalty. Keno was very happy in both matches,” said Guto.

Bahia and Atlético-MG faced off at Arena Fonte Nova

The defeat at home kept Bahia in the relegation zone of the Campeonato Brasileiro, even with a game more than their direct rivals at the bottom of the table. The first team out of the Z-4 ​​is Juventude, which has three points more than Tricolor, and takes the field this Friday, away from home, against Fortaleza.

The difficult situation for the final rounds was recognized by Guto, but the coach avoided throwing in the towel and asked the “firm and strong” team to try to maintain Serie A.

– If the championship ended today, Bahia would be relegated. Bahia has nothing left to lose. The two games that are missing, Bahia have to play to win. It’s going strong and strong. It’s the kind of thing: the weak give in, throw in the towel. The forts follow the boat to the end, seeking to save and save themselves. And that’s what we’re going to do – said Guto.

Bahia now has only two more games to try to guarantee the permanence in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, once again at Arena Fonte Nova, the team receives Fluminense. Then, next Thursday, Tricolor will visit Fortaleza in the last round of the Brasileirão.

Check out other excerpts from Guto’s interview

Where did Bahia get lost to take the turn in a matter of minutes?

– The game has the psychological issues. We made it 2-0. And we were playing against a team that was playing to be champion. We did it, at 23, 2-0. And we ended up having a penalty at 27. We didn’t even have time to structure ourselves, because as soon as we score the second goal, he makes the change, puts Sasha and Nathan. Our team was doing very well in the match so far. So much so that they pull a move, we disarm and end up losing the ball on the way out, in the recovery of the ball, which ends up with the penalty kick. In a way, the penalty affected the team’s confidence level. It’s that thing about taking the goal and being afraid to take the second. For those who are competing, this happens, it is very natural. The second came just a minute or two later. There wasn’t even time to do anything. The third came right after, I think it was a matter of four minutes. We took the turn in four minutes. We were unable to stabilize the game. But now it’s no use complaining. There are still two games left, and we have to look at them. Just closing. If the game had ended at 25, it would have been a gala match for Bahia.

Why is it taking so long to change Rodriguinho and Mugni?

– (laughs) So long? They were replaced five minutes later by a team that was winning 2-0 and was structured, playing better than the opponent. When we took the penalty kick, we called the two who would come in for Mugni and Rodriguinho. And there was no time. The two were at the edge of the field to enter, they tied the game.

Luiz Otávio’s penalty was decisive for Atlético-MG’s turnaround?

– It’s hard for you to make a bid. I’m sorry, but you always have the situation to put one thing in charge. The responsible was the whole, mainly the situation of the moment that Bahia is going through, of the game that was being built. Like it or not, when you’re fine and the opponent starts pushing, you have to have a level of confidence, support, to be able to hold on. Then we sin a little.

Why Índio Ramírez only 40 minutes into the second half?

– First, he didn’t have the game condition to play all the time. He’s a player who has some individuality moves. And with five, 10 minutes to go, he could hit a decisive move. It was the situation of trying something in the end.