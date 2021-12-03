Hamilton Admits Unease About Running in Saudi Arabia, Defends Human Rights | formula 1

A debut stage in Formula 1 this weekend, the Saudi Arabian GP is causing controversy over the suspicion of using the sport to clean up the country’s image, accused of violating human rights. At the stage press conference this Thursday, Lewis Hamilton acknowledged not feeling comfortable in the stage because of the issue, and reinforced his view on the sport’s duty to defend plurality and freedom.

Hamilton will also wear LGBTQIA+ flag helmet in Saudi Arabia

– I cannot pretend that I have more knowledge than someone who grew up in this community and is heavily affected by certain rules and the regime. Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say I feel, but it’s not my choice to be here. The sport chose that. And whether it’s right or wrong, I believe that while we’re here, it’s important to raise awareness – commented the Brit.

1 of 3 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver, at the Saudi Arabian F1 GP — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver, at the Saudi Arabian F1 GP — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that criminalize homosexuality, in addition to adopting measures that restrict women, who are prohibited from interacting with men, and from marrying, getting divorced, opening businesses, traveling, leaving jail or shelters without permission to a male tutor.

Saudi Arabian GP will have the country’s 1st female driver as ambassador

In 2018, the country began a process of flexibility, allowing the female population to drive or attend stadiums, for example. Even so, the Saudi government is still accused of arresting or executing opponents, suspected in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the same year.

Rafael Lopes and Luciano Burti comment on expectations for Saudi Arabian GP

Despite the changes, in late 2019, the country’s state security agency classified feminism, homosexuality and atheism as “unacceptable” acts of extremism. In March of this year, activist Loujain al-Hathloul, one of the protesters for women’s right to drive, was released from prison after three years of imprisonment.

Hamilton calls for scrutiny in Qatar and Saudi Arabia against human rights violations

The risk of F1 being used by Saudi Arabia for the so-called “sportwashing” or sports washing, which refers to the use of sport to clean up the country’s image, was highlighted by Amnesty International, a global body for the protection of human rights.

– Some of the women here are still in prison for many, many years because they drove a car. There are many changes that need to happen and our sport needs to do more – demanded Hamilton.

2 of 3 Qatar GP winner Lewis Hamilton raced with a helmet on behalf of the country’s LGBTQIA+ community — Photo: Mario Renzi – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Qatar GP winner Lewis Hamilton raced with a helmet on behalf of the country’s LGBTQIA+ community — Photo: Mario Renzi – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The seven-times champion has been vocal not only about the anti-racist movement, his main cause in F1, but alongside Sebastian Vettel has been taking a stand for the LGBTQIA+ community, protesting with the four-time champion at this year’s Hungarian GP.

Hamilton sees the struggle for diversity as a motivation in F1: “I have a mission”

Hamilton has confirmed that he will wear the updated LGBTQIA+ movement flag helmet in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. The model was made by Brazilian Raí Caldato, who has worked with the Brit for years, using the art of Daniel Quasar, a non-binary artist who emphasizes the representation of trans, black and racialized people in the community.

– You saw the helmet I wore in the last race. I’m going to use it again here, and in the next race (in Abu Dhabi), because that’s a problem. There are changes that need to be made. We have a duty to help raise awareness of issues related to human rights in those countries where we go – reinforced the Mercedes driver.

Check the updated league standings