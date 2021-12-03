Hamilton is not comfortable with GP in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton declared that he was not comfortable running the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In a press conference before the race this Sunday (5), the British driver criticized the country’s stance on human rights and the lack of freedom for LGBTQIA+ people.

“Do I feel comfortable being here? To be honest, no. But I didn’t choose to be here. The sport chose it,” said Hamilton, who further reinforced his human rights stand: “Even so, while I’m here it’s important to try to raise awareness people”.

This will be the first GP held in Saudi Arabia. The FIA ​​has been criticized for choosing the country to host Formula 1 races and accused of practicing the so-called sports washing, which is when sport is used to try to clean up the image of a place in society. The Middle East country is one of the territories where homosexuality, feminism and atheism are considered crimes.

Hamilton plans to wear the helmet in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag on Sunday, echoing the gesture of the Qatar GP. When asked about advances in the country’s laws, such as allowing women to drive, the pilot asked: “They have been allowed to drive since 2018. But do they really have a permit? Why are some still arrested for driving even after so many years ?”

The driver ended by saying that he believes that not only he, but Formula 1, can do more for the countries they pass. The Saudi Arabian GP takes place this Sunday (5), at 2:30 pm (Brasilia)