Hamilton leads TL1 in Saudi Arabia. Verstappen is 0s056 behind and is 2nd

Formula 1 has finally debuted in Saudi Arabia. In the newly built and very narrow circuit of Jeddah, Lewis Hamilton was the fastest in free practice 1, held this Friday (3). The seven-time champion scored 1min29s786 on soft tires Max Verstappen, also on soft tires, turned a lap 0s056 slower than his rival in the final seconds of the session.

With hard tyres, the World Drivers’ leader turned his best lap and was just 0s228 slower than Hamilton. Max was the leader of the session for most of the time, being surpassed by Mercedes cars only in the final minutes. When the lights went out, Verstappen improved his time well and climbed to second, 0.056 slower than Hamilton, and dismantled the Mercedes’ one-two. Valtteri Bottas was third, 0s223 behind his teammate.

Pierre Gasly, always doing well in training, was fourth with AlphaTauri, while the surprise of the day, Antonio Giovinazzi, was fifth with Alfa Romeo. Carlos Sainz was sixth, followed by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Daniel Ricciardo, with McLaren, was eighth, ahead of Alpine by Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin by Sebastian Vettel. Sergio Pérez, with Red Bull’s second car, was the P11.

TL2 in Jedá takes place at 2:00 pm (GMT-3).

Find out about the free practice 1 of the Saudi Arabian GP

Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, was the first driver to drive a Formula 1 car on the new Jeddah circuit. The Spaniard pulled the line for the opening of the first free practice on the shores of the Red Sea.

The first impression that was left is that the newly built circuit is very narrow and does not allow for mistakes, especially due to the proximity of the walls.

Sainz turned 1min36s979, the first timed lap of an F1 car in Jeddah. But the marks dropped quite early in the opening minutes of the session, and shortly thereafter, Max Verstappen turned in 1min33s614 to take the lead. Pierre Gasly appeared in second place.

Shortly thereafter, Verstappen improved and turned, on hard tyres, 1min31s736, followed by Carlos Sainz, who accelerated on soft tyres. Soft were also the tires used by Valtteri Bottas, who soon after set the second fastest time, 1s2 slower than Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton also made his first laps on soft tires. Meanwhile, Verstappen improved even more and had 1min30s920 as his fastest lap, still on hard tyres, 0s7 better than Bottas, then second. With medium compounds, Daniel Ricciardo placed McLaren in third, ahead of AlphaTauri of Gasly, Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Sainz, and only then did Hamilton appear in seventh.

Verstappen continued on the track with a long stint on hard tires and tried to improve his time even further by turning 1min30s354. Bottas was back in second place, but was 0s5 slower than the Dutchman, followed by Lando Norris, Leclerc, Gasly and Hamilton, 1s124 behind his rival.

Unstoppable, the leader of the Drivers’ World Championship tried to maintain his strong performance with another fast lap, in 1min30s014. However, when passing a (high) upset at turn 22 in Jeddah, the Dutchman’s car raised a lot of sparks, drawing Red Bull’s special attention to any possible damage to the floor. Only after Hamilton managed to improve his mark, but followed far behind his rival, 0s664, to move up to second place, just ahead of Bottas.

In the final half of the practice, the teams worked focused on working with soft tires. Verstappen, even with the red compounds, could not improve his lap. In contrast, Sainz and Leclerc recorded their respective best times in this period, while Bottas was even faster shortly thereafter.

The Finn, two weekends away from saying goodbye to Mercedes, turned 1min30s009, just 0.005 faster than Verstappen. Then Valtteri said: “This track is cool”.

Gasly returned to stand out and appeared in third with AlphaTauri, ahead of the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc, while Vettel came in seventh with Aston Martin.

All this until the moment that, with 15 minutes left in the session, Hamilton finally fitted a fast lap: 1:29:786, to awaken Toto Wolff’s smile in the Mercedes pits. The seven-time champion’s time was 0s223 better than Bottas’ time and 0s228 compared to Verstappen’s.

Thereafter, little has changed in the timesheet compared to the top finishers. Hamilton held the lead, followed by Bottas and Verstappen. But at the end of training, Max managed to improve his mark significantly and moved up to second, 0s56 slower than the seven-time champion.

Gasly was fourth, while the big surprise of the afternoon, Antonio Giovinazzi, moved up to fifth in the closing minutes, ahead of Sainz and Leclerc’s Ferraris. Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Vettel closed the top ten list.

F1 2021, Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah, TL1:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:29,786 21 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:29,842 +0.056 23 3 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:30,009 +0.223 24 4 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:30.263 +0.477 28 5 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:30.318 +0.532 27 6 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:30,564 +0.778 26 7 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:30,600 +0.814 26 8 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:30,608 +0.822 25 9 F ALONSO alpine 1:30,842 +1,056 27 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30,886 +1,100 25 11 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:30,960 +1,174 27 12 AND OCON alpine 1:31,023 +1,237 29 13 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:31,029 +1,243 23 14 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:31,044 +1,258 25 15 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:31,099 +1,313 26 16 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:31,296 +1,510 26 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:31,343 +1,557 28 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:31,525 +1,739 24 19 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:31,821 +2035 27 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:33,464 +3,678 23

