Has the necessary slack for the recovery of the IBOV been opened?

Good morning guys!

The day was predominantly positive in Asia this Friday (3), digesting yesterday (2) high in US assets.

European markets are trying to recover this morning from the fall on Thursday, when they reacted to German extensions of restrictions, which could force the population to receive vaccines against Covid-19 – those who did not get immunized will be denied access to cultural and leisure services.

American futures, for their part, are operating close to stability in anticipation of the jobs report, to be released today, and the Congressional decision on the debt ceiling, which is expected to be voted on soon.

In this environment, Brazil may be about to remove the most problematic goat in recent months, the precatório, from the living room.

With the approval in the Senate in two rounds, there is a possibility that we will have the necessary slack for a recovery of Brazilian assets in December, even though there are still several risks on the radar.

To see…

She is!

Even with the announcement of a negative GDP in the third quarter, with a drop of 0.1% compared to the immediately previous quarter, which had also shown a retraction of the same magnitude, Brazilian assets managed to deliver their biggest increase in the Ibovespa in 18 months.

The big trigger was the approval of the PEC in two rounds in the Senate, which brought relief to the fiscal risk –

as the text has undergone modifications, it will still have to return to the Chamber to be considered again, but the process should not prove to be problematic.

Given the context of having finally taken this issue out of the way, even though we have opened up a space of more than R$100 billion in the public spending ceiling, the possibility has already been raised that the final barrier to a recovery of Brazilian assets in December was broken, opening the way

to a high in the last month of 2021.

The same cannot be argued about the dollar, however, which also depends on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) planning for American interest rates.

Even today, we follow the industrial production data for October, released by the IBGE, which should rise 0.7% at the margin.

As we approach the last Copom meeting of the year, scheduled for next Wednesday (8), weak activity data helps to remove premiums from the yield curve – we should have a rise of 150 basis points, ending the year with Selic to 9.25%.

American reaction

After a few days of worry, fears about the omicron eased a bit, opening the door to a “buy the dip” move.

As a result, investors focused more on the reopening thesis, after Pfizer executives

indicate that the company was confident that its vaccine would still work against the new variant without a significant drop in efficacy.

This is a totally different view from the one that Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, shared earlier this week. He said he expected the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine to “materially decline.” In other words, in fact, we still don’t have real answers (each one says something).

However, as usual, the financial market does not wait to get the details, making

adjustments every second, discounting the risks on assets.

In addition to employment data, the market is also keeping an eye on the US Congress, which is expected to discuss approval of the guidelines needed to finance the US government for another ten weeks – the debt ceiling issue, however, still needs to be addressed in definitive instead of

just be pushed with your belly.

Negotiations are understood to be involving Joe Biden’s other infrastructure package.

And this payroll there?

The US employment report for the month of November is approaching.

Given Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent hardening tone toward a more hawkish stance on inflation, the November jobs report is even more significant than it would have been otherwise.

Investors will now discover the degree to which the US labor shortage has persisted over the past month, with much of the outlook for economic and monetary policy depending on the return of millions of workers to the job market.

Economists predict a gain of 525,000 non-farm jobs and an unemployment rate dropping a tenth of a percentage point to 4.5%.

A month ago, the jobs report suggested a job market that was finally improving, with 531,000 jobs created in October, well above expectations.

A stronger payroll would tend to reinforce the discussion of a faster pace for tapering at the December 15th Fomc.

Therefore, understanding the evolution of wages will be essential for us to be sensitive to its impact on inflation – an hourly wage gain of 0.4% over the previous month is expected, in line with last month.

Write it down!

Outside, we agreed with Eurozone composite and services PMI, which came in below expectations, but did not prevent the rise in European assets this morning, which react to retail sales in October, slightly above expectations.

In addition, the market expects to hear from ECB President Christine Lagarde and the monetary authority’s chief economist, Philip Lane.

In the US, the discussion is around the employment data, but there is also the release of the services purchasing managers’ index for November.

Finally, in Brazil, we monitor industrial production data and the auction of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) aimed at contracting electricity from hydroelectric plants, small hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants powered by biomass, natural gas and coal.

In this way, the Supreme can conclude judgment on the constitutionality of a rule that prevents

companies to fire employees who refuse to take the vaccine.

What changes in my life?

Yesterday (2), OPEC+, which brings together oil exporting countries and allies such as Russia, met once again to decide on their production targets.

The group’s recent refusal to heed US President Joe Biden’s calls to increase production – a move that would have helped ease upward pressure on gasoline prices – has precipitated the decision by the United States and other major nations energy consumers last week from exploring strategic oil reserves.

With the omicron variant in the equation, a cut in monthly increments of 400,000 barrels per day seemed even more likely.

However, OPEC+ has agreed to continue increasing oil production despite the drop.

the price of the commodity.

Still, the episode showed the group’s market power, even as the energy transition picks up speed.

Demand for oil could peak soon if countries meet their net carbon emissions targets, but OPEC+ producers are quick to note that the commodity will not disappear entirely.

According to climate promises made through early October, the world is still expected to need 75 million barrels of oil a day by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency.

At the same time, underinvestment across the sector will make it difficult for OPEC+ to generate monthly production growth of more than 250,000 barrels per day.

With this, it is still estimated that the organization’s idle capacity in 2022 will be around 2 million barrels per day, or 43% below the consensus estimates of 4.8 million barrels per day, well below the level of recommended comfort for the market about 10%.

OPEC+’s ability to control prices depends on the effectiveness of its idle capacity, which under current quotas should drop to a minimum of 25 years, 4% of total capacity, compared to an average of 14% seen between 1995 and 2020.

Therefore, we already have projections that indicate oil testing at levels around US$ 100 per barrel in 2022 – it is worth checking the Vitreous Oil or the FoF Commodities.

A hug,

Jojo Wachsmann