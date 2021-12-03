HBO canceled derivative series despite spending US$30 million

HBO’s first attempt at a Game of Thrones prequel was canceled after they spent an incredible $30 million on a pilot episode. During an interview with James Andrew Miller in his new book, Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, former WarnerMedia president Bob Greenblatt revealed what happened to the canceled Game of Thrones series.

“They had spent over $30 million on a Game of Thrones prequel pilot that was in production when I got there,” he said. “And when I saw a cut from him a few months after he arrived, I told Casey, ‘This just doesn’t work, and I don’t think it lives up to the promise of the original series.’ And he didn’t disagree, which was actually a relief.” .

Casey Bloys is the head of content for HBO and oversaw Game of Thrones until the end after eight seasons.

“Unfortunately, we decided to stop it,” explained Greenblatt. “There was enormous pressure to make it work and I don’t think it would have worked.”

As early as 2017, a few different Game of Thrones prequels were in development by HBO – one of them set “thousands of years before the Game of Thrones events.”

However, upon completion of the critically acclaimed series, the prequel series starring Naomi Watts was cancelled.

“After careful consideration, we decided not to continue with the untitled prequel to Game of Thrones,” HBO said in a statement. “We thank Jane Goldman, SJ Clarkson and the talented cast and crew for all their hard work and dedication.”

The pilot episode of the previously unreleased Game of Thrones prequel was filmed in Northern Ireland in 2019, but ended up shelved. However, HBO has announced that a separate series, Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, has been approved.

At the time of these announcements no other details were given about the prequel, however it now appears to have been a costly mistake for HBO.

However, things are “going well in the development process” for House of the Dragon.

“I was the one who encouraged Casey to approve the series,” said Greenblatt. “I said, ‘We’re not risking $30 million on a pilot.’ You can’t spend $30 million on a pilot and then not use it. So I said, ‘We’re not going to do a pilot. Let’s make a great show that we feel good about, and just do it. Or not.'”

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon is slated for release in 2022.

