Health Cooperative foresees expansion in the Northwest of ES

Regional reference in health, Unimed Noroeste Capixaba has been operating for 28 years in Colatina and was formed by a group of 20 doctors, becoming the first medical work cooperative in the region.
The nearly three decades of operation in the region confirm the trust that Unimed has with the people of Collabora. This result is the result of the work done by the cooperative members, employees and the structure with state-of-the-art equipment. In the 18th edition of the Gazeta Empresarial Award (PGE) Colatina, the medical cooperative won first place in the “Private Hospital” and “Health Plan” categories.
“All the work done by the cooperative members and collaborators is aimed at improving assistance, as we believe that guaranteeing quality and safe care is also guaranteeing recognition for the work performed”, emphasizes the CEO of Unimed Noroeste, Welderson Luiz Specimili Rodrigues.
Challenges arose in the midst of the pandemic, but the cooperative managed to secure itself financially, valuing members and winning certifications and awards that are the result of responsible management.
The work developed contributed decisively for Unimed to face the obstacles, investing in projects aimed at continuous improvement in the assistance provided to customers and in valuing the work of cooperative members to win the period.
For the next few years, the cooperative forecasts significant growth and strategic issues are already being worked on to achieve this result. There is an expansion project for the hospital in Colatina and the construction of the Unimed laboratory and specialty clinic in São Gabriel da Palha.
“We will continue with an institution in transformation, investing heavily in technological innovations and a greater offer of digital services to respond effectively, ethically and responsibly to future challenges”, concludes Specimili.
