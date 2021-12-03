Health Cooperative foresees expansion in the Northwest of ES

Regional reference in health, Unimed Noroeste Capixaba has been operating for 28 years in Colatina and was formed by a group of 20 doctors, becoming the first medical work cooperative in the region.

The nearly three decades of operation in the region confirm the trust that Unimed has with the people of Collabora. This result is the result of the work done by the cooperative members, employees and the structure with state-of-the-art equipment. In the 18th edition of the Gazeta Empresarial Award (PGE) Colatina, the medical cooperative won first place in the “Private Hospital” and “Health Plan” categories.