Health of the Federal District confirms two cases of the omicron variant | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District confirmed, in the early afternoon of this Thursday (2), two cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19, in Brasília. According to the folder, laboratory tests proved the infection.
Until the publication of this report, the Federal District government had not given further details about the cases. A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon, when the GDF is expected to report on the situation.
- DENMARK: Infected with omicron went to show with 1,600 spectators over the weekend
- VACCINE: see how manufacturers assess impact or prepare to act against omicron variant
On the same day, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) canceled the New Year’s Eve parties scheduled for this year in the federal capital.
On Wednesday (1st), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) requested information on the efficacy and effectiveness of immunization agents used in Brazil against omicron.
What is known about the omicron variant
Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa
The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, 2021 by South Africa. According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying.
The first confirmed case was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021, in South Africa. On Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that the variant was already present in Europe a week earlier than previously believed, on November 9th. The first case so far had been identified on November 26 in Belgium.
The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant (see the illustration below).
First image of the omicron variant reveals more than twice as many mutations as delta — Photo: Courtesy Hospital Bambino Gesù Rome
This article is being updated.
Read other news from the region on g1 DF.