HIV/AIDS: the relentless fight to end stigma and misinformation – Opinion

Silvia Regina Julian

Physician graduated from Santa Casa de So Paulo, specialized

in infectology by the State Public Servant Hospital, with

specialist title by the Brazilian Society of Infectology

Almost 40 years after the appearance of the first AIDS cases in the world, the great advances of medicine have transformed the prognosis of the disease, once considered fatal, to a chronic and manageable condition. HIV, an acquired immunodeficiency virus, has no cure, but it already has effective antiretroviral medications that are increasingly free from side effects, which provide excellent control, by blocking the virus, preventing the disease from manifesting.

The first step in the effective fight against misinformation is to tackle virus-related discrimination. Talking about it, identifying gaps in diagnosis and treatment, and ending the taboo can rid the world of the epidemic that has killed thousands of people.

Currently, 38 million people live with the virus worldwide. In Brazil, the number reaches 920 thousand, according to the 2020 Epidemiological Bulletin, made available by the Ministry of Health. Of the total in the country, around 642,000 have an undetectable viral load, that is, this group does not transmit the virus. And this is one of the information that a large part of society is still unaware of. It is no longer possible to speak of “survival”, but rather “life expectancy”, which can even be as large or greater as that of an HIV-negative individual.

Therefore, in the fight against stigma, it is necessary, above all, to understand that disease is not the end of the world. Not a death sentence. Taking the medication correctly will block the virus in the blood and, consequently, stabilize the condition, which prevents transmission to your partner. It is even possible to get pregnant without transmitting the virus to the baby! For this, it is necessary that the woman follow the treatment impeccably, in order to keep the virus blocked, that is, the viral load is undetectable, in addition to having prenatal care at the right frequency, to ensure the safety and health of the fetus.

However, even with the advance of medicine and all access to current knowledge, it is still essential that people take care of themselves, in order to curb contamination. To become HIV positive, all you have to do is have sex without a condom or put your own blood in contact with someone infected. Therefore, prevention is simple: use a condom in all forms of sexual intercourse, do not share sharp or injectable instruments – needles, syringes, pliers, razor blades or objects that have blood – and wear gloves if you are tending to the wounds of strangers.

Another preventive measure is Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PREp), which consists of taking antiviral medication to prevent the entry of the virus. PREp is indicated for the most vulnerable people, such as men who have sex with men, transsexual women, sex workers and partners of HIV+ individuals. It is also essential to treat sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as syphilis, for example, as genital sores make it easier for the virus to enter.

And, if contamination is suspected, the laboratory test that detects AIDS is the count of defense cells, called CD4. In view of the positive HIV result, it is essential to make an appointment with the infectologist, who will assess your condition and then start the daily treatment, which will accompany you throughout your life. These drugs are distributed free of charge by the SUS at specialized clinics, in the SAEs or CRs’ pharmacies, even for patients undergoing private treatment.

Furthermore, in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) advises that all people living with HIV seek their health professionals to ensure adequate supplies of essential medicines.