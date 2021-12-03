Home from the Home Alone Movie is listed on Airbnb for $25 a night

Instead of watching “They Forgot Me” on TV (like every weekend), have you ever thought about spending a night at the McCallisters’ house? For this is real in an Airbnb action that listed the movie’s home for rental, Winnetka, outside Chicago, for one night for $25 (about R$141) starting December 12, for a week.

And not only that: who will guide the guest and his family is Buzz, Kevin’s older brother, played by actor Devin D. Ratray. In the description of the house, Buzz says, “Although we’re older and wiser now (I even have my own security company), we’re never too old for holiday pranks. So while we’re on vacation (all of us, this time around). ), I’m inviting a group of mischievous kids to let their eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on December 12”.

The action is also popular with the Disney release “Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home”, which this time takes place in London, and features little Archie Yates, from “Jojo Rabbit”, and Ellie Kemper as a thief. Buzz even suggests that guests in Chicago watch the new movie on Disney+.

Home of ‘They Forgot Me’ on Airbnb Photo: Airbnb

Also in the ex-Airbnb bully’s comments, he says: “It’s a vacation wish come true: a cozy scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you in “castle” McCallister (oh, and my pet tarantula too – would you mind taking care of it for me?), now ready for booking for the first time.

This holiday season, let’s play with my little brother’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch crap on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan like guide. Stay out of my room, okay?

Home of ‘They Forgot Me’ on Airbnb Photo: Airbnb

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comforting foods your heart craves, including plenty of Chicago’s best pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwaveable Kraft macaroni and cheese.”

Airbnb’s action plans to donate funds to La Rabida Children’s Hospital, dedicated to “maintaining and improving the quality of life of each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities and chronic illnesses.”

Home of ‘They Forgot Me’ on Airbnb Photo: Aibnb

the royal house

The Home in “They Forgot Me,” last sold in 2012 for $1,585 million, actually served only as a front for the film. In the documentary series “Movies that marked an era”, by Netflix, an episode is entirely dedicated to the feature and gives details about the location.

The interior of the house was built in a studio, or rather, in the gym of a school that served as a studio, because, according to the team, it was not possible to film inside that building.

“It was too small for the crew to walk through the door,” said director Chris Columbus, while art director John Muto concludes: “It was obvious we needed a movie set.”

Home of ‘They Forgot Me’ on Airbnb Photo: Airbnb

Executive producer Scott Rosenfelt was then tasked with finding the perfect location, which turned out to be a high school gym: “We walked into a gym and we all thought, ‘There’s a railing on the roof, there’s enough space and you can build a house here, I think. ‘. When we realized, we built all the sets in the school. The structure was very well made, with two floors, so there were stairs.”

According to the documentary’s narrator, “except for the exterior, almost everything else was filmed in the gym”.