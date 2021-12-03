Home remedy to eliminate ticks from the environment: learn to do

Ticks are animals that can cause many health problems in humans and their pets. That’s why, this Thursday, December 2nd, the blog Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, brings you an incredible recipe of home remedy to eliminate ticks from the environment. It’s your chance to put an end to these “pets”, so be sure to check it out!

After all, why is the presence of ticks in the home bad? These animals are vectors, that is, they carry some types of bacteria that can be very harmful to the health of humans and pets. In addition, it has the habit of sucking the blood of the host, which generates the transmission of these bacteria. Therefore, the home remedy to eliminate ticks from the environment is ideal!

Home remedy to eliminate ticks from the environment in 3 simple steps

As we have seen, ticks can bring health problems to those who live in their environment. So, see now how to make a homemade recipe that will wipe out these animals forever, in 3 simple steps.

1.What will you need?

First, you need to separate some ingredients. In this sense, have 250 ml of water, 1 tablespoon of bicarbonate and 500 ml of apple cider vinegar on hand.

2.Make the magic mix

Then add the apple cider vinegar, baking soda and water in a container and mix well until it forms a smooth mixture. Afterwards, put this solution in a spray bottle or moisten some cloths for application.

3.Time to apply!

With the solution ready and already placed in the sprayers, apply it on the furniture and use a cloth to help spread it better. Make sure you also use the toys and your pet’s location, if you have one.

If you’re having a hard time getting rid of ticks, this is your chance! So, follow these wonderful tips to make your home remedy to eliminate ticks from the environment today. This way, you guarantee the safety of your family and pets.

