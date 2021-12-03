Hospital de Belo Horizonte uses tilapia skin in reconstructive surgery in women with rare disease

RIO — Two women with Rokitansky syndrome, a rare disease that causes changes in the formation of the uterus and vagina, underwent surgery using a technique that uses tilapia skin to reconstruct the vaginal canal. The Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Minas Gerais is the first health center in Minas Gerais to apply the Ceará technique.

Ômicron: Find out about the five symptoms of the new coronavirus variant

According to the HC, the disease affects one in five thousand women. The hospital unit hopes to receive other patients from Minas Gerais, with the same diagnosis and undergoing treatment in the SUS, to perform the procedure.

— Tilapia skin contains a large amount of type 1 collagen, which makes it as strong and resistant as human skin. In addition, the manufacturing process of tilapia skin is fast and cheap – says the creator of the gynecological technique, Professor Leonardo Bezerra, a doctor at the Maternity-School Assis Chateaubriand (MEAC), at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC).

Covid-19: Person infected with Ômicron variant went to concert with more than 1,600 people in Denmark

Unlike what happens with industrial prostheses, tilapia skin has a low risk of rejection, as highlighted by Bezerra. He explains that, as it is an aquatic animal, there is no crossing of infections between humans and tilapia.

Surgery

The surgeon and coordinator of the Sector of Urogynecology at HC, Marilene Vale C. Monteiro, explains that the surgery, considered of medium complexity, takes approximately one hour. The surgeon creates a space between the vagina and rectum by lining it with tilapia skin. A vagina-shaped mold is then placed in this space to prevent the walls of the “new vagina” from joining together as the patient’s tissue cells and the cells and growth factors released by the tilapia skin transform into new tissue with cells just like a real vagina.

— Women with Rokitansky syndrome, or vaginal anagesia, are born without a birth canal, and symptoms vary. If they do not undergo surgery, there is no way the menstruation goes down, if the woman has the uterus, and they will have difficulty maintaining sexual intercourse – he explains.

The technique, still in the comparative study phase by Hospital das Clínicas — between two approaches, one of them using tilapia skin — has been applied since 2017 in Ceará and has already benefited 25 patients across the country.

natural regenerator

Tilapia skin has also been used in the treatment of burns, as a natural regenerator of human skin. The technique was implemented in 2015 by researcher and plastic surgeon Edmar Maciel, president of the Instituto de Apoio ao Queimado (IAQ), linked to the Dr. José Frota Institute (IJF), in the capital of Ceará.

In the gynecological area, in addition to helping to treat Rokitansky syndrome, tilapia skin is also used in sex reassignment surgeries and vaginal reconstruction after radiation therapy for vaginal cancer.