Hospitals fear breakage with national nursing floor

Business entities representing private and philanthropic hospitals across the country warn of possible hospital failure if the National Nursing Floor is approved by Congress. The assessment is by the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals and the Confederation of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals.

The bill, which has already been approved by the Senate, establishes a floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses, R$ 3,325 for nursing technicians and R$ 2,375 for nursing assistants throughout Brazil. The Chamber still needs to deliberate on the matter.

“The poorest regions are the ones that will feel the weight of the increase in costs the most, as they practice average salaries well below the great centers”, estimated the president of the Confederation of Santa Casas, Mirocles Véras.

The president of the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals, Adelvânio Francisco Morato, estimates an impact of R$ 18.4 billion on the entire sector if the project is approved as it left the Senate.

“The impact, as studies show, would be devastating for the entire sector, around BRL 18.4 billion in total, with BRL 6.3 billion for the public sector, BRL 6.2 billion for non-profit entities and BRL 5.8 billion for profit entities per year”, he explained in a note.

Only in Paraíba, for example, the national floor will represent an increase of 131% for nurses. This percentage is 126% in Acre and 114% in Pernambuco. The least affected state would be Rio de Janeiro, with an average growth of 17% in nurses’ salaries.

The Covid-19 pandemic is an aggravating factor, the two entities continue. “What makes the scenario even more worrying is that the pandemic provoked a strong crisis in the hospital sector, which saw revenue drop drastically and costs explode with the overinflation in the price of inputs.”

The problem extends to the public sector. Municipalities and state governments will need to incorporate the increase in their respective budgets. “It is necessary to have revenue to absorb this floor, but we know that many city halls will not be able to pay these salaries in primary care units and municipal hospitals”, pointed out Veras.

