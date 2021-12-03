How Austria’s former leader fell from grace and left politics before age 40 – International

VIENNA – sebastian kurz was elected chancellor of Austria in 2017 at age 31, becoming one of the youngest leaders in the world. Four years later, he announces his complete exit from politics on the pretext of spending more time with his family. The former leader, however, saw his image wear out in corruption scandals and influence peddling prosecution.

Kurz announced his retirement from politics, as well as from the leadership of his ÖVP party, last Thursday, 2nd, just two months after he resigned as chancellor. Hours later, his successor in office, Alexander Schallenberg, also announced his resignation.

Although he was no longer chancellor, Kurz still held the leadership of his party. Schallenberg had led the country since October, but there was hope that Kurz would return to his post. With the announcement of his definitive departure, Schallenberg decided to withdraw from office because, according to him, the party leader should be the chancellor.

The Austrian Conservative Party confirmed on Friday morning, the 3rd, the current Interior Minister, Karl Nehammer, 49, as its new choice for the post. “I was unanimously appointed today by the ÖVP leadership as party chairman and, by him, as a candidate for the post of chancellor,” he confirmed to the Austrian press.

From a prodigy to a motion of censure

Kurz earned the nickname boy wonder when, at age 27, he became Austria’s foreign minister. At 31, he became one of the youngest democratically elected heads of government.

But he soon became the target of criticism for winning the chancellorship by entering into a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ). The alliance, however, soon brought him problems.

In footage secretly recorded in 2017, the then far-right opposition politician Heinz-Christian Strache promised government contracts in exchange for potentially illegal donations to a woman he thought was the niece of a Russian oligarch.

Strache, became vice-chancellor after the formation of the coalition. In the images, Strache can also be heard mocking Kurz.

The case, known as the Ibiza Affair, culminated in the coalition’s dissolution and Parliament fired Kurz, forcing new elections. He became the first leader to be removed from office on a censure motion since the post-war period.

Influence peddling investigation

He was re-elected in 2019 and a second scandal broke out in his government. His own party was accused of paying newspapers to provide favorable coverage during the elections.

In October, allegations were investigated that Kurz and party members used public money to pay for tailored opinion polls that were published in a tabloid. The ads were valued at 1.3 million euros (8.2 million reais).

Kurz and nine other individuals, as well as three organizations, are under investigation. Kurz denies any wrongdoing, as does the newspaper.

Faced with a possible vote of no confidence in parliament, Kurz decided to resign in October, while retaining the leadership of the party and the conservative bloc.

Schallenberg, who was then foreign minister, was considered a deputy in carrying out Kurz’s policies until he could return to office.

But last month, lawmakers unanimously voted to withdraw the former leader’s parliamentary immunity, allowing an investigation to move forward.

His political withdrawal dashed expectations that he would return to the post of chancellor. As an excuse, Kurz said he felt constantly being hunted.

“I am neither a saint nor a criminal, I am a person with strengths and weaknesses,” Kurz said.

In addition, he stated that he would like to spend more time with his wife and newborn son, claiming that “it starts a new chapter in my life that I can open today”.

Kurz transformed Austrian politics and gave the country of 9 million people a sometimes outsized influence in the European Union, a bloc of more than 440 million – earning a reputation for delaying reform projects.

With a tough stance on migration, youthful looks and smart suits, he appealed to Austria’s centre-right and conservative voters.

Conservatives in neighboring countries admired Kurz’s ability to promote hard-line Conservative values ​​under a polished, media-savvy veneer, even though he didn’t deliver on many of his promises./WASHINGTON POST AND NEW YORK TIMES