According to Daniela Schulz, economist and professor of certifications at Eu Me Banco, the market is “a term used to define an environment for the exchange of goods and services between some players, whether local or between countries, and which includes financial institutions, investors institutions, private institutions, investors and common people”.

How does the new coronavirus variant affect the economy?

According to Daniela, the market considers the worst possible scenario regarding the coronavirus strain. This is said because it is not known how effective vaccines will be against it. “If they aren’t, it takes months to develop a vaccine that is effective. This ends up increasing the chances of new lockdowns, harming the recomposition of global supply chains and generating inflationary pressure, which is the relation of supply versus demand”.

Furthermore, the specialist says that, with the isolation measures and closed stores, companies suffer from the impacts of reduced revenue. In other words: the market’s fear is that the new coronavirus will force the return of the strictest isolation measures, which jeopardize consumption, the labor market and companies’ profits. The pandemic, which is now almost 2 years old, would be a very serious brake on the resumption of economic growth, especially in the services sector.

And so, the common citizen must suffer from the rise in unemployment, the even greater rise in the prices of basic supplies in the lives of families, and the rise in interest rates. And this makes it difficult for companies and individuals to access loans. According to Daniela, “the market is afraid that the future will repeat the past”.