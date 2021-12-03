how to request an additional bank card directly in the app

For those who have a credit card, the additional card can be a handy tool. After all, this is one of the best ways to share your credit limit with those closest to you, such as dependents, partners, friends or those people who had their card declined. And the best part is that, in September of this year, Banco Inter launched a new update to its application, which allows you to request the additional card directly through the application, as some digital banks previously released. So, to check out the step by step, read on!

You’ll probably like it too:

Check out the different card options at Banco Inter

Larger Limit: Trigg promises a lot MORE LIMIT. Know how to get it!

Banco Inter starts releasing Inter Week Black cards

See how to request an additional Inter bank card

After the change made to the app, requesting an additional card at Banco Inter was much simpler. This is because, previously, it was necessary to talk via the app’s chat with an attendant to request an additional card. Please note that it is possible to request up to 4 additional cards if you have the credit function activated, and the limit will be shared between the cardholder and dependents of the card.

The additional credit card works like this: for example, you have a credit card with a limit of R$3,000 and you request 4 additional cards and give them to different people. The value of each purchase made with these cards will be deducted from the main card’s limit..

In addition, you can apply for the Inter bank’s additional credit card for any person of interest, regardless of family relationship. There is also no minimum age to apply. Another thing: the additional card will be in the same category as the card holder (Gold, Platinum or Black).

Finally, to apply for your additional credit card at Banco Inter, follow the step-by-step instructions:

Access the Super App Inter (Android and iOS) with login and password; Scroll the screen to the end and click “Hi, can I help?”; Click on the “Send a message” button; Write the text “Additional card” and send the message; Wait for Babi to respond and send another message with the word “Yes”; Finally, an Inter specialist will follow up the service via chat.

You can also call us at 3003-4070 – option 2 (capitals and metropolitan areas) or 0800-940-0007 – option 2 (other locations).

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com