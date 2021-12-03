Hyundai announces recall for HB20, HB20S and HB20X lines







Hyundai announces recall of HB20, HB20S and HB20X models Photo: Hyundai/Disclosure

Important news for HB20 owners. Hyundai invites owners of vehicles HB20, HB20X and HB20S, models 2021 and 2022, manufactured between 11/5/2020 and 11/15/2021, chassis number 9BHCP41DBMP138690 to 9BHCP51CBNP262686, non-sequential, to attend a Hyundai Motor Brasil dealership (“HMB”) as of this Thursday (2), in order to carry out the replacement of the brake master cylinder free of charge.

According to Hyundai, a variation in the machining of the brake master cylinder has been identified that can damage the sealing seals of that component. In a note, the automaker claims that these damages can affect the operation of the brake master cylinder on a lot of vehicles, causing a reduction in efficiency or a loss of braking.

Hyundai highlights that, despite the risks not implying the complete loss of the vehicle’s braking capacity, the problem can generate accidents with material damage and possible physical and even fatal injuries to the driver, passengers and third parties. As a preventive measure, Hyundai recommends the driver to stop using the vehicle and immediately look for a dealership of the brand.





Service at Hyundai Motor Brasil dealerships starts this Thursday (2). The free inspection of all vehicles subject to this campaign and the replacement of the master brake cylinder will be carried out at the brand’s dealership network, lasting approximately 2 (two) hours.

Scheduling for the inspection can be done directly at the Hyundai dealership. In case of doubt, the owner of HB20, HB20X and HB20S vehicles can contact the Hyundai Customer Service at 0800-770-3355, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Saturdays, from 9 am to 3 pm, or through the website: www.hyundai.com.br/servicos/recalls.