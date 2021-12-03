“I arrived in the US thinking that my charisma would be contagious, and it didn’t happen that way”, says Gil do Vigor – GQ

+



Gil do Vigor (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow)

Responsibility is a concept that Gil do Vigor discovered when he went from the confinement of BBB to the stage of social media. “It is necessary to convey a message of hope to the public and not seem like an inaccessible person”

“The creative process is a lot of work. Having content ideas every day and still meeting the demands of partners is tiring. I study a lot to inspire me and organize my mind, but a lot is really born out of improvisation”, says psychologist and content creator Pequena Lô, Gil’s colleague on talk at Wired Festival Brasil. The ex-BBB says he didn’t know what he was getting into when he started his creative career, but he wanted to show that you can be informal and fun to talk about economics. The process required a voracious consumption of content. “I was inspired by other people’s material to believe that I could be here today,” he says.

To maintain his mental health, Lô, who is a psychologist, undergoes therapy. “I had anxiety and panic attacks during the pandemic and I needed to take medication. Fame comes out of nowhere and your freedom diminishes. Today, I can’t go to a party anymore and be embarrassed,” she explains. When it comes to mental well-being, Gil compares childhood in Pernambuco to life in the United States. “Our poor reality was to hold on to each other. When I arrived in the United States thinking that my charisma would be contagious, and it didn’t happen that way – people are much more serious – I understood that I needed to look for help, to adapt to a different culture”, he says.

Finding time to create and produce is not always easy. Gil, who is pursuing his doctorate in the United States, leaves pre-produced content for brands, so he can focus on his studies. “I managed to separate my time a lot, studying a lot from Monday to Friday and creating content on Saturday. On Sunday I rest and talk to my family. Everything needs to be very organized to work”, he comments. Seth, known as Amigo Gringo on YouTube and also a talk speaker, says that being a foreigner confers a certain poetic license on the content he creates, but he has already received criticism for his opinions about Brazil. “The language was difficult for me at first because I wanted to be perfect. Today, I already know that I can make mistakes and no one will care”, he recalls.

About the future of digital creation, Seth ponders that it is necessary to learn to separate quality content from the rest. “It would be important to have a verification seal for creators who check their information and spread the truth”, he says, in times of proliferation of fake news. “I have faith in Brazil and I believe that creators without credibility will be left out. The content that will be successful is the one that talks to the public and awakens in them the will to be better, do good and help others”, says Gil, who already feels this change happening in the market. The pandemic revealed talent and the internet gave creators that openness. “I think everyone has talent, and a lot of people haven’t discovered it yet. I am very happy to see some people who are passing information with humor on the internet, using their talent to open new doors and paths. I don’t want to stay on the internet forever, I just want to go to TV!”, concludes Lô, who still has many paths to explore.