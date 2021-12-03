“I intend to get my 3rd title in Series C”, says Márcio Fernandes, in the first message as Paysandu’s new coach | paysandu

Márcio Fernandes is two-time champion of Serie C with Vila Nova – 2015 and 2020. In the first message as coach of Papão, he promised to go after the third title in the competition, which would automatically guarantee access to Serie B, the club’s main objective paraense.

– Now we can talk. Many times it has already been tried, but it ended up not coming true. Now, yes, we managed to make this coming to Paysandu a reality. I want to talk about my satisfaction in coming to lead such a strong, dear and important association in Brazilian football – he told Paysandu’s official Instagram profile.

I intend to get my third title in Series C. I already have two, I was a two-time champion, I hope to get my third title here with Paysandu. For this, I count on the entire bicolor nation. Together we will be much stronger. — Márcio Fernandes

Before the settlement, Paysandu’s last onslaught on Márcio Fernandes had taken place in May, after the departure of Itamar Schulle. The commander was a Papão player in the 1980s and in 2019 had a job for Alviceleste’s biggest rival, Clube do Remo, where he won the Paraense Championship cup, but left the team after being eliminated in the first phase of Serie C in a draw by 1 to 1 in the classic Re-Pa.