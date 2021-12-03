‘I went through this tragedy, but I’m alive’, says countryman Thiago Costa, hospitalized for more than 20 days

RIO – Hospitalized for more than 20 days after a water accident, countryman Thiago Costa reported, through audios, his time in the hospital and thanked his family and fans for their support and affection. The singer said that he went through a tragedy, but that he is alive “thanks to God”.

“I went through this tragedy, this terrible accident, water accident, that I was on the jet ski, but I’m alive. I’m here thanks to God. Gratitude to God in the first place, who gave me the opportunity to be alive and be able to talk to you, to my family, to my wife, who is with me by my side, welcoming me, taking care of me. Thanks to all the people who helped me from the beginning — said the countryman in audio shared on his social networks and sent to the portal “O Liberal”.

Thiago suffered a water accident in the capital of Pará, Belém, on November 11, while on a jet-ski in the Furo do Maguari, near the “Gran Marina” pier, in the Tenoré district. At the time, he was hit by a speedboat. Three other people were also injured in the incident.

Since then, he has been admitted to the Metropolitan Hospital, where he has undergone four surgeries — three on his leg and one on his arm. The singer still needed to receive blood, and his team promoted a campaign on social networks for donation, which mobilized caravans from several cities in Pará.

— The accident was very serious. I spent a week in the ICU. I had four surgeries, three on the leg and one on the arm. I took nine bags of blood. I even want to thank everyone who donated. We did a campaign on social media, caravans came from various cities. In addition to having helped me, they helped many people – he said.

The countryman also said that it is “a very difficult time” in his life. The singer had 16 shows scheduled until the end of November, but all performances were cancelled.

— A very difficult moment, which stopped my whole life. We had a closed schedule until the end of the year, and everything was cancelled. But I’m glad I’m alive. I’m sure that a new Thiago Costa will come, a better person, to be close to you, to be able to sing for you,” he said, moved.

In the audios, the countryman also reported missing his family and fans, but promised to return in 2022.

— During this period when I was stopped, I missed my family, my daughter, my fans, the shows… but Thiago Costa will be back soon. The power will be back with everything in 2022, to bring you joy. That’s why God gave me the opportunity to be here on Earth again.