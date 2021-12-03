Ibaneis confirms two cases of the Ômicron variant in DF

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) confirmed, this Thursday (2/12), two cases of the new variant of Covid-19, the Ômicron, in the Federal District. The information has been forwarded to the Wide Angle column.

The column found that one of the people infected with Ômicron has mild symptoms and the other is asymptomatic. The Health Department monitors both patients, who are isolated at home.

See what is known so far about Ômicron:

The Ômicron variant was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 by South Africa. In Brazil, the first cases were detected in São Paulo, on November 30, 2021. Ômicron is considered by the WHO as a variant of concern, but it is not yet known whether it resists the protection offered by vaccines against Covid-19. Laboratories study manufacturing of new vaccine against Ômicron variant.

Learn more about Covid-19 variants:

Over the months, the coronavirus mutated to continue infecting people. Numerous variants of the virus have emerged, but WHO considers four to be of "concern". Alfa is the first identified variant in the UK. It is more transmissible than the original virus, and was responsible for a rise in cases in several countries. About 73% of patients who have had Covid-19 show symptoms in the months following the infection, according to Stanford University in the United States. The Beta version does not have high transmissibility, but it is the most efficient in bypassing the body's defenses. The Gamma variant is the Brazilian, formerly known as P.1. It is also more transmissible, but it is not responsible for more severe cases of the infection. Delta is the first-identified variant in India, and is one of the most common in the world. It is the most communicable to date, and causes symptoms that are slightly different from the common illness and more similar to those of flu. The vaccines available so far work against most variants, although they are not 100% effective against them. The Ômicron variant was first identified in South Africa, and has more than 50 mutations, 32 of which in the spike protein. The WHO does not yet know if the new strain is more transmissible than the other variants, or if the mutations affect lethality.

The two men from the Federal District infected with Ômicron took three doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, as disclosed by the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the DF (Cievs-DF).

Both were in South Africa and arrived in Brazil on a flight that landed in Guarulhos, São Paulo, on November 27th. Later, they came to Brasilia. The two men are between 40 and 49 years old.

One of the passengers performed a test for Covid-19 on November 29, at the Central Public Health Laboratory of the Federal District (Lacen-DF), and confirmed the diagnosis. The other took the exam on Wednesday (1st/12), also with a positive result.

The Cievs-DF said that it obtained, through the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the National CIEVS, the list of crew members for the international flight. Only these two passengers disembarked in Brasília. “Contacts close to the patients who were on the flight from Guarulhos to Brasília are also being monitored,” he said.

In addition to the two occurrences of Ômicron in the DF, there are three more in São Paulo. The third case, confirmed on Wednesday (1st/12), is a 29-year-old man who came from Ethiopia, Africa, and landed at Guarulhos Airport on November 27th.

Ômicron in the world

The new variant of the coronavirus worries the world. Cases of the strain recorded for the first time in Botswana, Africa, have already been confirmed in South Africa, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong.

International authorities are increasing restriction measures to prevent the variant from entering their territories, as scientists have warned that the number of mutations makes this version of the virus the “most significant” so far.

The strain has more than 50 mutations, 32 of them located in the spike protein, part that the coronavirus uses to enter human cells and reproduce in the body. The number of mutations is almost double those identified in the Delta variant.

According to Ravi Gupta, professor of microbiology at the University of Cambridge, some of the mutations in the new variant are associated with resistance to neutralizing antibodies, which could indicate the possibility of the virus escaping from the action of vaccines. “It certainly appears to be a significant concern,” Gupta told The Guardian newspaper.