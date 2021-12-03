Ibovespa has the best trading since May 2020 with exterior and PEC dos Precatórios | finance

Aided by an external scenario more favorable to risk-taking and supported by the reduction of fiscal uncertainties with the approval of the PEC of Precatório , O Ibovespa had a firm rise today and registered its biggest daily percentage appreciation in 2021. The trading session was from widespread earnings in shares of commodity-related companies and banks .

The main index of the local stock market ended the session up 3.66%, to 104,466 points. It was the biggest daily high since trading on May 25, 2020, when the index rose 4.25%. The volume traded on the Ibovespa today was R$27.62 billion, close to the daily average of R$24 billion.

Global investors continue to readjust expectations related to the dissemination of omicron variant of coronavirus around the world. After trading sessions of heightened risk aversion, today was one of milder fears, especially given the prospects that the virus variant may be less deadly than the previous ones.

“If these trends are confirmed in the coming weeks, could the omicron variant ultimately prove positive for risky markets, in the sense that it could hasten the end of the pandemic? If a less severe, more communicable virus quickly wipes out the In more severe variants, could the omicron variant be a catalyst to transform a deadly pandemic into something more akin to seasonal flu?” asks JP Morgan global strategist Marko Kolanovic.

According to him, if the market anticipated this scenario, the omicron could be a catalyst to tilt rather than flatten the yield curve, promote the rotation from “Growth” to “Value”, cause a fall in shares of companies benefited by the pandemic and a recovery in the themes of reopening.

“As such, we see the recent sell-off in these segments as an opportunity to buy the decline in cyclicals, commodities and reopening, and position for higher bond yields and steeper yield curves,” he says.

In line with the global good humor with themes related to the growth of the global economy, thePetrobras’ ON and PN shares rose 8.30% and 6.99%, respectively. The shares of the state-owned company also reflected the payment of dividends and lesser uncertainties with the OPEC decision. Vale ON rose 4.64%, CSN ON gained 9.17%, Usiminas PNA rose 7.45% and Gerdau PN rose 5.69%.

In the domestic environment, the Senate approved the PEC dos Precatórios in two rounds. Although part of the financial agents view the proposal with high suspicion, the reading, in general, is that the approval removes, at least temporarily, the risk of the occurrence of even worse scenarios from a fiscal point of view, such as the adoption of a ” war budget”.

“There was a decompression of premiums today, as we were between an ugly alternative and a horrible one. The whole process was very negative for the fiscal, but it removes some of the uncertainty that, in the short term, the government will take more drastic measures”, says Lifetime Asset Management portfolio manager Alex Lima.

The news of the approval of the PEC of Precatório allowed a relief in the interest market and gave strength to companies in the financial sector. Banco do Brasil ON rose 2.75%, Bradesco PN rose 5.08%, Itaú PN gained 3.78% and Santander units advanced 3.90%.

On the other hand, a new sign of weakness in the local economy, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the previous three months, in the seasonally adjusted series. The median of projections of 46 consultancies and financial institutions heard by Valor Data pointed to stability in the period compared to the second quarter, with a range of -0.6% to +0.3% between the readings collected and amid the significant slowdown in progress in the economic activity.

In Lima’s view, despite the macroeconomic scenario continuing to deteriorate, companies listed on the stock exchange, in general, showed good results and prices are much discounted in relation to historical averages.