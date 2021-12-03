Ibovespa is the 2nd worst stock exchange in the world in 2021, according to ranking | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Ibovespa is the 2nd worst stock exchange in the world in 2021, according to ranking

With losses of 12.93% in the year, the Bovespa index, which measures the performance of shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the B3, is the 2nd worst in the world, according to the ranking of the Austin Rating risk rating agency, made with exclusivity at the request of g1. The survey considers 78 countries and Brazil is only ahead of Venezuela.

The ranking indicates that Brazil deviates from the rest of the world. This is because of the 78 countries, only 9 registered a fall in the year.

The median of variations until November was 13.6%, while the B3 dropped 14.4% until 11/30. Only behind the IBC of Venezuela (-99.5%), whose country has been in a situation of hyperinflation for years.

Among the best qualified are the Zimbabwe Stock Exchanges, with gains of 305.7%, followed by Mongolia, up 104.1%, and Sri Lanka, which rose 68.9%.

“Brazil is very far from the curve due to domestic problems. And the main point is the loss of confidence in the future of the economy, with investors worried about the fiscal environment,” Austin Rating’s chief economist, Alex Agostini, told g1 author of the survey.

“The stock exchanges end up reflecting the economy at the moment. They have an immediate impact and part of this is also of future expectations”, adds the economist who points out that in Brazil the expectation is that in 2022 the economy will face difficulties due to high interest rates and the inflation.

The OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) has revised the growth forecasts for the Brazilian economy. Estimates for GDP dropped from 2.3% in 2022, in the report released in September, to 1.4%, in the document released on Wednesday. For 2021, there was also a downward revision, from 5.2% to 5%.

The pessimism is reflected in the shares and the Ibovespa registered five consecutive months of lows. Yesterday (2), after approval by the PEC dos Precatórios, B3 rose 3.66%.