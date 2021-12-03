Ibovespa rises again and regains 105 thousand points; dollar reverses sign and falls after the Stock Exchange opens

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa rose again in business this Friday (3), while the markets abroad, which operated sideways, are starting to follow the same path. The main economic indicator abroad is the payroll, the data from the US labor market, which brought numbers worse than expected, but did not take the breath away from the stock exchanges.

In addition, investors continue to monitor the risks of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and, here, attention is also focused on the next steps of the PEC dos Precatório, whose approval caused the Stock Exchange to have the biggest daily high of the year in yesterday’s session .

The United States created 210,000 jobs in October, according to the Employment Report released today by the Department of Labor. The median of the survey of the Refinitive with economists, he projected the creation of 550,000 job vacancies outside the agricultural sector last month, compared to the creation of 531,000 jobs in October.

The unemployment rate, in turn, remained stable at 4.6%. The projection was that the rate would go to 4.5% in November, the lowest level in 20 months.

Here, the highlight is the industrial production for the month of October, which also frustrated expectations. The indicator dropped 0.6% in October compared to September, the fifth consecutive negative result, having accumulated in this period a loss of 3.7%. In comparison with October 2020, in the series without seasonal adjustment, the drop was 7.8%.

The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitiv was a slight increase of 0.6% in the monthly comparison, and a fall of 5% in the annual comparison.

“The data show that we have started the fourth quarter of 2021 with bad signs and that this year’s activity could be downplayed,” says André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton.

After being approved in two rounds yesterday, in the Senate, the text of the PEC dos Precatórios was modified and will return to the Chamber, where it will also need to be voted on twice.

“The ‘poison’ is being applied in non-homeopathic doses, in order to make the patient get used to the treatment and the possibility of fiscal disaster”, wrote Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, showing that the market is not very friendly to the PEC, but understands that it is a “less worse” alternative.

“The market will act as ‘satisfied’ with the result, especially with the release of the agenda at the congress, and will focus on new issues to be pursued in the short time it has before the parliamentary recess”, adds Vieira.

At 10:50 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa rose 1.34% to 105,861 points. The Ibovespa futures for December traded up 1.4% to 106,180 points.

The commercial dollar drops 0.7%, to R$5.619 on purchase and R$5.620 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 trade at a drop of 0.43% to R$5.652.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 drops 22 basis points to 11.32%; DI for January 2025 drops 17 basis points to 11.01%; and the DI for January 2027 drops 13 basis points to 11.01%.

In New York, futures indices expand earnings. Dow Jones futures are up 0.29%; S&P futures advanced 0.43% and Nasdaq futures rose 0.64%.

In Europe, stock exchanges are also firming up in positive territory. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, is up 0.32%.

In the Euro zone, the business activity indicator accelerated last month. IHS Markit’s Composite PMI rose to 55.4 in November, indicating expansion. But analysts believe the growth rate is likely to be short-lived as demand growth has shown signs of slowing and fears about the omicron variant dampen optimism.

In China, the Caixin/Markit PMI for the service sector declined to 52.1 in November as inflationary pressures increased and new surges in Covid-19. Most Asian stocks closed Friday higher, still monitoring the situation around the micron variant of the coronavirus.

Oil prices soar after the Organization of Oil-Producing Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decided to keep plans to increase production in January, despite the impact of the Ômicron variant on the economy. Brent crude is trading up 3.13% to $71.87; the WTI advances 3.16% to US$ 68.58. Iron ore, on the other hand, fell more than 2% on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, with the weakness of the Chinese steel sector.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Friday (3rd) highlights Suzano (SUZB3), which approved the increase in its Capex for 2022.

CPFL Energia (CPFE3) and Vamos (VAMO3) approved the distribution of dividends and interest on equity.

Meanwhile, Meliuz (CASH3) reached a historic record of GMV generated in a single month, totaling R$ 923 million in November 2021, an increase of 87% against the same period of the previous year.

In turn, Invepar (IVPR4B) informed that Anac approved an extraordinary revision of the concession contract for the Guarulhos International Airport, in the amount of R$ 799.7 million.

Check out the highlights:

Suzano

Suzano (SUZB3) approved for fiscal year 2022 in the total amount of R$ 13.6 billion in its Capex estimate.

For fiscal year 2021, the amount of R$6.2 billion was maintained.

According to a statement, the increase is mainly due to investment in the Cerrado Project, considering industrial, forestry, infrastructure and logistics investments.

CPFL

CPFL (CPFE3) approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$804 million, corresponding to R$0.697762553 per common share. The payment of dividends will be made on December 21st.

Shareholders holding shares on December 9 will be entitled to dividends.

Let’s go

Vamos approved the payment of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) in the total amount of R$190 million. Payment is scheduled for December 30th.

On dividends, R$143.8 million will be distributed, corresponding to R$0.148402255 per share.

With respect to interest on equity, the gross amount corresponds to R$46.2 million, corresponding to R$0.047678610 per share.

Interbank

Banco Inter informed in a material fact yesterday (2) that it will no longer implement its corporate reorganization, which provided for the listing of its shares on the US stock exchange.

“A value of the ‘cash-out’ option exceeding R$ 2 billion was determined, so that the condition that the total amount to be disbursed for the purposes of payment of the cash-out option did not exceed such amount was not met”, he wrote.

Thus, the option to redeem the shares, before being converted into BDRs and, later, into shares on Nasdaq, “cash-out”, ended up surpassing more than 10% of its shareholder base, a condition that could not happen.

Invepar

Anac approved an extraordinary revision of the concession contract for the Guarulhos International Airport, due to the economic impacts resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic for the airport concession sector.

The amount recognized by ANAC is in the order of R$799.7 million.

Meliuz

Meliuz (CASH3) reached a historic record of GMV generated in a single month, reaching R$ 923 million in November 2021, an increase of 87% against the same period of the previous year.

The number of new buyers also grew strongly by 82% year-on-year.

Minerva

Minerva (BEEF3) concluded the acquisition of slaughterhouses Shark Lake and Great Eastern Abattoir, both specialized in sheep and located in Australia.

According to the company, the start of operations should still take place in December, and the investments were made through a Joint Venture between Minerva Foods and SALIC, in which Minerva Foods holds a 65% stake, while SALIC holds the 35 % remaining.

live

Viveo (VVEO3) concluded the acquisition of all the shares of Cirúrgica Mafra.

The newly acquired company has five physical stores and two distribution centers with more than 12 thousand SKUs in its portfolio.

Equatorial

Equatorial (EQTL3) informed that the National Electric System Operator (ONS) issued a Final Release Term (TLD) for the receipt of 100% of the Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of the SPE 04 and 06 assets, in the total amount of R$ 242.1 million, as guaranteed in the concession contracts.

SPEs 04 and 06 had the assets’ TLDs issued with a retroactive date to the energization date, November 25, 2021. With the issuance, all the group’s transmission lines are 100% operational.

Login

Log-IN (LOGN3) informed that TVV -Terminal de Vila Velha, a company controlled by Log-In, concluded the issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of the type with real guarantee, in a single series, in the amount of R$ 240 million.

CCR

CCR (CCRO3) informed that traffic volume will be released monthly as of February 2022.

AES Brazil

AES Brasil (AESB3) announced the merger of Tucano Holding I, II and F5 by the company.

