Ibovespa rose 3.66% and closed with the highest daily increase in 18 months; approval of the PEC of Precatório encouraged the markets

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa found relief after two straight days of decline and took off positively from abroad, rising more than the stock exchanges in New York. The index had its biggest daily high in 18 months, above 104,000 points. According to analysts, the domestic scenario contributes to the performance of the Stock Exchange today with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Senate. The text, however, was altered and returned to the Chamber of Deputies, where a new assessment will be necessary.

The PEC opens up fiscal space of BRL 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget, according to calculations by the Ministry of Economy, and allows for an increase in Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, which should be BRL 400. For this, the measure limits the payment of court orders, which are judicial debts of the Union, pushing the pending issue forward.

“The approval of the PEC of the precatório is seen as positive, since it is the removal of the risk of the increase of expenses on the Ceiling and reduces uncertainties”, affirms Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, also associates the stock exchange’s good performance today with the approval of the PEC, although the market is not sympathetic to the measure. “It’s not that everyone is celebrating. But, the alternative that was being drawn up, of decreeing a calamity, would be practically to sign a blank check for an election year, in which the risk of fiscal loss is much greater”, stated Cruz.

Not even the economy’s performance in the third quarter affected the stock market’s advance today. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the period from July to September this year came in a drop of 0.1%, compared to the second quarter. Analysts had expected the indicator to come to zero. Although very close to the market forecast, the negative variation for two consecutive quarters implies a technical recession for the country.

“Following economic terminology, this means that the country has entered a technical recession, as there has been a drop in GDP for two consecutive periods. On the other hand, if we compare with the same period last year, there was a 4% growth – something totally expected, given the height of the pandemic crisis in 2020”, explains Rachel Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos.

Although small, the decline in GDP left Brazil in 26th place in the global growth ranking, behind other Latin American nations such as Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Read more: Guedes says GDP data “is in the rearview mirror”

Concerns about the omicron variant of the Covid-19 transmitter virus had less impact on the Brazilian stock exchange and on US indices, but weighed heavily on European stock exchanges. Precise information about the seriousness of the new strain and investigating a possible resistance of the mutation to vaccines is still lacking.

Germany has extended restrictions and could force the population to receive vaccine against Covid. Those who did not get immunized will be denied access to cultural and leisure services.

Read more: SP maintains open space mask requirement and cancels New Year’s Eve

The Ibovespa closed at the highest of the day, up 3.66% to 104,466 points. It was the index’s biggest daily hike for the year and since June 8 of last year. The volume traded in the session was R$ 35.6 billion, again above the average.

The commercial dollar closed at a low of 0.19%, to R$ 5,660 in the purchase and sale. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 trade at a low of 0.87% to BRL 5.680 in the last trades of the day.

In the futures interest market, contracts retreated strongly: in the extended session, the DI for January 2023 dropped 24 basis points to 11.54%; DI for January 2025 retreated 31 basis points to 11.18%; and the DI for January 2027 drops 28 basis points to 11.16%.

In New York, Stock Exchanges closed with robust gains. The Dow Jones closed up 1.82% to 34,641 points; the S&P advanced 1.42% to 4,577 points; and the Nasdaq closed up 0.83%, at 15,381 points.

In Europe, all major stock exchanges closed lower. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, closed down 1.15%.

Oil prices advanced, despite the Organization of Oil-Producing Countries and allies (OPEC+) signaling an increase in production. The Brent contract for February rose 1.16% to $69.67. WTI for January advanced 1.42% to $66.50.

