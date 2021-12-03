‘I’ll get hit for this for sure’

In an interview, Ronaldo Fenômeno criticized the system of Brazilian clubs with advisers for the difficulty in making decisions

After a successful career on the pitch, Ronaldo Phenomenon he currently works as a businessman in the world of football, and is even one of the partners of the Real Valladolid, second division club of Spain.

In Brazil, however, the former striker did not invest in any team. And, in an interview with the podcast flow, an explanation was given by him.

According to Ronaldo, the Brazilian club system is flawed due to the great influence of a very large number of advisers, which prevents anything from being decided.

“The Brazilian club system is designed not to work. I’ll get my ass kicked for this, sure, but I don’t care. It’s obsolete, total“, he said.

“Imagine a club with 400 advisers. All big clubs have 400 or more. How do you decide something? Can you imagine the politics of this on a day-to-day basis?“, evaluated.

Ronaldo also explained how he arrived at Valladolid in the decision to buy a team. “I looked a lot at the Championship (England’s second division), but it was all very expensive; then I started looking for Portugal and Spain, where prices were more affordable, but I didn’t like anything”.

“I bought the club for €30 million, but with 25 million in debt and just two players, as the rest were all on loan. All my money is in Valladolid”, concluded.