‘I’m nervous’ · TV News

Dayane Mello’s elimination left MC Gui very shaken in A Fazenda 13. The singer confessed that he did not understand the result of the farm and began to wonder if he did or said something wrong that could result in a cancellation. “I’m nervous,” he admitted.

“I went in very insecure. There was a little lack of ‘Clown Gui’ in here, I went in very scared of everything”, he said, in a conversation with Aline Mineiro, about his cancellation for having joked with a bald girl at Disney. “People understood that you were sorry. If not, you had left because of it,” consoled the ex-panicat.

“I didn’t imagine that Day would leave. I can’t imagine why she left”, lamented MC Gui. “I have my reasons with her,” snapped Aline. “It’s just that I indicated a person [Solange Gomes] and I wanted Marina [Ferrari] go to the countryside to see, and the two returned with a voting record,” he explained.

“There’s an answer to that. I have reasons for being like this. I’ve been ‘in bad’ for a while,” concluded the funk player, sadly.

