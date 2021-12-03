“I’m ready to pass the hat”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 34 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on “I’m ready to pass the hat” 0 Views

Jojo Todynho, the champion of the last edition of A Fazenda, said he was ready to pass the crown, or rather the hat, to Rico Melquiades as the new winner of the program. Through her Twitter, this Thursday (2/12), the funkeira revealed, once and for all, her fans for Alagoas and took the opportunity to poke Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves and MC Gui with some very acidic comments.

“Rico, I’m ready to pass the hat on to you. the Disney MC [Gui] it had to be in my edition, along with the canine [Day]. I wanted to see others grow up on me”, wrote Jojo. It was even left for Mirella’s ex-husband, who during the formation of the last garden chose to keep immunity, granted by the power of the flame, and leave the other participants without water for 72 hours.

“I wanted to see the divorced [Dynho] do not pick up water. He was going to go up the stairs making a square with the full buckets, are you at the SPA?”, said the champion of A Fazenda 12, remembering one of her most iconic phrases during her time on the reality show in 2020.

Farm 13 ends on 12/16. In two weeks, therefore, the public will be able to discover if Jojo Todynho is wrong in this thesis…

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Ana Paula Renault loses action against Sonia Abrão and has her account blocked

Ana Paula Renault was defeated in a lawsuit for moral damages she filed against Sonia …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved