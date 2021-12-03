In 10 months, Daki turns ‘unicorn’ to be ‘green’ alternative to iFood and Rappi – Link

With 10 months of life, the startup daki, specializing in market delivery in up to 15 minutes, has become the newest brazilian unicorn after receiving an investment of US$ 260 million on Thursday, 2. Achieving an assessment of $1.2 billion, the company wants to run not only with fast deliveries, but also to reach the convinced industry leaders (iFood and Rappi) with a sustainable business model.

The check was signed by Tiger Global, Kaszek, Monashees, Activant Capital, Balderton, Greycroft, G-Squared, HV Capital, Mirae Asset, Moving Capital and others. The series B round takes place after another investment of US$ 170 million, last July.

“This round is the celebration of a business model that brings positive indications of profitability and growth, but also celebrates the potential of Latin America, where we have a lot to grow”, he explains to state the CEO of Daki, Rafael Vasto. “The contribution is aimed at our physical expansion, improving the experience in our app and attracting talent into the home.”

Founded in January 2021 by Vasto, Rodrigo Maroja and Alex Bretzner, Daki bets on the concept of “local retail”, positioning the calls dark stores (shops hidden from the customer, without facades or counters) in strategic points of the city, with large urban densifications. These establishments function as warehouses with products for prompt removal, speeding up the delivery period — something facilitated by the fact that these spaces are designed to be easily circulated, unlike the architecture seen in hypermarkets.

Another feature of this model is the small amount of products in stock, lowering the cost of implementing these stores and facilitating direct contact with suppliers, which can allow aggressive promotions to win over customers. At the end of the operation, the dark stores reduce the costs of the entire Daki operation, including freight, delivery fees and maintenance of spaces around the city.

Daki Founders: Rafael Vasto, Rodrigo Maroja and Alex Bretzner

Today, the startup serves the capitals of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, as well as the ABC Paulista, Campinas (SP), Guarulhos (SP) and Niterói (RJ), totaling 60 dark stores in these cities. The plan is to reach Belo Horizonte by the end of January 2022, a year in which it expects to add 150 prompt delivery warehouses in these three Southeastern regions.

Dark stores, however, are not new in Brazil: Colombian Rappi, who turned unicorn in August 2018, announced the entry into the hidden store model in April this year, promising deliveries of up to 10 minutes. In addition, this is the way in which Ambev’s Zé Delivery application operates, which focuses on the immediate consumption of beverages.

sustainable model

Daki bets on green flag to differentiate itself from the giants. For example, to zero the carbon footprint, it does not use motorcycles (only “traditional” or electric bicycles) nor plastic in the delivery package, but instead uses kraft paper (the “packaging” of the bakery bread). Rivals like iFood, a Brazilian startup that became a unicorn in November 2018, already incorporate a “green” aspect to the business, but without applying the practices throughout the chain.

In addition, Daki bets on couriers who are at the company’s disposal for prompt delivery, which helps speed up the 15-minute arrival process at the customer’s home. While they are not riding a bike, they can be parked in dark stores, where, says the startup, they have water at their disposal, they can charge their cell phones, rest or have their bikes serviced. The work method, however, is the same as the rivals: called “partners”, these delivery people are also individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and are paid for each delivery made and for the period they stay in the dark stores.

“Our model is better for the delivery person and for us”, defends Vasto, stating that the satisfaction index of these workers is higher than in other business models, without mentioning the obstacles in the labor courts and the strikes faced by competitors. “It is more integrated into our operation.”

Daki’s business model is to have small distribution centers

chase the giants

To chase the market delivery giants, Daki merged in July this year with Jokr — another newborn, this time in March 2021, in New York. Together, the two startups plan to use the check announced this Thursday to expand ultra-fast deliveries in Latin America, Europe and the United States, regions where they both operate.

In the rest of the world, unicorns were born under this ultra-fast delivery business model. It is the case of the German gorillas, whose market valuation rose to US$2.1 billion last October after investing US$271 million; and from turkish Getir, with an assessment of US$ 7.5 billion after receiving a check for US$ 550 million in June 2021. Along with them, other names stand out, such as the American GoPuff and the british Zapp — in common, they are all expanding internationally and burning cash to gain ground.

The merger with Jokr, therefore, indicates that the startup is aiming high to compete in this scenario. “In addition to having a very similar business vision between us, there is a great opportunity to attack Latin America, a very relevant market”, observes Vasto, adding that, despite the synergy between the two companies, there are no plans to create a joint brand. “And, with this union, there is also a very large financial solidification as a business group.”

With this “little push” financial, Daki hopes to have traction to dig space in a market dominated by iFood, Rappi and Uber Eats in Brazil. “Big investments need to be made and, to fuel any disruption, we need capital,” says the CEO.

After becoming a unicorn, the next step for many startups is to enter the public stock market and go public, the IPO. Vasto does not rule out making this move in the medium term, but given the size of Daki at the moment, this is not something that should happen next year.

“There is still so much to do and we are at the beginning of our life. Nobody here has completed a year with the company”, points out the CEO. “But we are conquering our space.”