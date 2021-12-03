In a stylish bikini, Luciana Gimenez shows off from various angles and draws praise

Moderator Luciana Gimenez recalled photos from her trip to the Maldives and impressed by standing out in the heavenly place with her sculptural curves

the presenter Luciana Gimenez (51) stole the show with more bikini photos on her social network.

This Thursday, 02, the famous took advantage of the tbt atmosphere to rescue some clicks of the trip she made to the Maldives with her new boyfriend, Renato Breia.

In a blue bikini, matching the landscape of the place, Luciana Gimenez exuded beauty and her impressive good shape. “Also arriving to remember that the trip is over, but the photos are not yet! So, hold another Maldives record here”, she wrote.

When appearing full of style, the presenter of RedeTV! soon received a shower of praise. “Wonderful“, praised the fans. “Wonderful” exclaimed others.

Even in the last few days, Luciana Gimenez stopped everything by posing in a micro dress, on top of a car, and wearing her favorite R$ 20 thousand purse.

Before enjoying the Maldives with her boyfriend, the muse visited Dubai, where she also made dazzling clicks.

See photos of Luciana Gimenez in a bikini in the Maldives:





