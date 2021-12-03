In Catalão, Saúde invites immunosuppressed and adult population to receive the Third Dose

Application will be this Friday.

(Photo: Illustrative/Reproduction)

The Municipality of Catalão, through the Municipal Health Department/Epidemiological Surveillance Center, calls people with a high degree of immunosuppression, who received the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 more than 28 days ago, to apply the third dose . And it also invites adults who received the second dose until the 3rd of July.

The immunization will take place this Friday (03), from 8 am to 4 pm and 30 minutes at a single point of service: Integrated Center for Women (CIM).

The following immunosuppressed people may be immunized:
• with severe primary immunodeficiency;
• in chemotherapy (cancer);
• solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;
• people with HIV/AIDS;
• using corticosteroids at doses ≥ or equal to 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for more than 14 days;
• in use of immune response modifying drugs;
• with auto-inflammatory diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases;
• patients on hemodialysis;
• people with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.

It is necessary to bring a document with a photo, CPF, vaccination card proving the 2nd dose, SUS card or proof of address in the person’s name, medical report proving comorbidity (ORIGINALS AND COPIES).

