In the arms of Massa! Atlético-MG players parade in open car through BH and celebrate title with thousands of fans | athletic-mg

And Rooster won, celebrated and moved. The party for the bi-championship of Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, began on Thursday night and continued until early Friday morning. For almost 10 hours, the capital of Minas Gerais became the City of Rooster and gathered thousands of lovers.

The commemoration was marked by the parade in an open car of Brazilian champions and a party that brought together thousands of athletes at Praça Sete, in the central region of Belo Horizonte. In various parts of the city, fans gathered, and the vast majority did not wear a mask amidst the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The City Hall of Belo Horizonte was asked about the release of the event, but until the closing of the article did not respond to the questions.

The athletic journey to the party

Galo’s delegation left Salvador shortly after midnight, after a celebration on the lawn and in the changing room of Fonte Nova. Players were greeted while leaving the hotel in the capital of Bahia and also had a party on the return flight. they sang the club anthem (see the video below).

The Brazilian champions landed in Belo Horizonte around 1:30 am with hundreds of athletics waiting for them at the airport. Before boarding the bus, they greeted the passionate fans. They were followed by the fanatics to the Pampulha region, where they started to parade in an open car, from the Fire Department, to Praça Sete, a famous commemoration point for clubs in Minas Gerais.

Atlético-MG players sing the club’s anthem in a plane on their way to Belo Horizonte

Marked by honking horns and shouts of “two-time champions”, the players’ journey lasted more than two hours. The athletes arrived at Praça Sete shortly after 4 am, when the party started with the athletic fans, who had already gathered for at least seven hours. The crowd waited for the players and celebrated the title throughout the night to the sound of singers Felipe Hott and Bell Marques. The Obelisk at Praça Sete, in the heart of Belo Horizonte, was covered with a black and white flag.

“It was worth it, Rooster”: fans celebrate at Praça Sete and wait for Atlético-MG players

The club hadn’t won the Brazilian Nationals for almost 50 years, but the end of the fast came with a 3-2 victory over Bahia, at Fonte Nova. The title came with three rounds of anticipation.

The arrival of the Galo players at the party with the fans was marked by the shouts of “two-time champion”. Players and fans also sang the club’s anthem, still under the baton of Bell Marques. The Bahian axé singer also welcomed each of the players in the squad, as well as coach Cuca.

Bell Marques only closed the show around 05:00. Then the fans started to disperse. They left the place singing the anthem of Galo and happy for the title that many did not have the taste to feel before. Now it has!

From the time of the game, which started at 6 pm, on Thursday, the Atleticanos’ party marked the union of generations. Many families were present for what would only be the beginning of the alvinegra party. This was the case of his grandfather, Eduardo Pinho, who went to the party at Praça Sete with his daughters and grandchildren. The emotion took over the whole family.

It also brought joy to the young Atleticans, as is the case of Camila, aged one year and seven months. Hulk fan. For the father Luciano, a thrill to have celebrated the title alongside his daughter.

“It’s an unconditional love for Rooster. She was born a champion, she was born hotfoot”

The athletic celebration also did not leave behind the provocations to rivals. There was a fan who remembered Flamengo, Galo’s main competitor in the Brazilian Championship, but who was no match for Cuca, Hulk and co.

– Where’s Vapo, where? – Asked an athlete during the party.

They also remembered Cruzeiro, Galo’s main rival and which continues in Serie B.

“Arerê, ê, ê, Cruzeiro is going to play Serie B” – shouted the athletes

The celebration of Atleticans throughout Belo Horizonte did not only have party scenes. Some fans suffered superficial injuries as a result of bombs and rockets set off during the commemoration in Praça Sete and in the Lourdes neighborhood. They were assisted by the Fire Department still on site.

With the agglomeration in Praça Sete increasing, the record of incidents also started to appear. Fans were treated with injuries to the feet and arms. Hospital João XXIII, the largest emergency room in Belo Horizonte, treated injured fans during the celebration. According to reports from hospital officials, one person was injured with a bottle and another with a knife. The triage room had an increase in the volume of consultations during the night.

A bomb wounded a fan celebrating the Atlético-MG title in front of the club’s headquarters, in the neighborhood of Lourdes. According to witnesses, he was hit in the head and was taken to a hospital in the area.