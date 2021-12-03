In the Emperor’s Times: Zayla Tortures Dolores and Threatens Pilar





Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will push all boundaries in the next chapters of “In the Times of the Emperor”. The villain will make the life of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) a real hell, torture the girl and even threaten her sister.

It will all start when Tonico (Alexandre Nero) puts his mistress in his own home to take care of his wife while he is at war. Zayla will not leave the girl alone, who will be trapped in the place, unable to receive visitors.

The princess of Little Africa will meet Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in the casino and will not fail to provoke her rival. “What is this face?”, she will say mockingly. “Leave me alone”, the doctor will ask.

“That’s right. I can always take it out on your sister,” the villain will threaten. “When you look at yourself in the mirror, aren’t you ashamed? You’ve turned into a jailer!”, Pilar will retort. I just want to make you suffer. The unfortunate Dolores is just a way to hurt you,” Zayla will reply without scruples.

“Leave my sister alone”, the doctor will extol. At that moment Candida will appear and listen to the discussion. “What is happening? What is Pilar talking about?” the matriarch will say. “You won’t believe me, better ask her”, will mock Zayla, soon after she will leave the place.

“I didn’t want to involve you, but… Zayla moved to Dolores’ house, on Tonico’s orders, to watch her steps,” Pilar will explain. “I don’t know what else to do with Zayla, what to say… I’ve never closed my heart to my daughter, but love is not enough”, Cândida said.

“I thought that with Tonico in the war I would be able to see Dolores, but Zayla won’t let her, he makes threats. Dolores’ life is still hell,” the girl will reply. She can’t stop you from seeing your sister!” the villain’s mother will say. “She will never leave me alone. I have no hope”, concludes Pilar.