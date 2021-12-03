In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Paula will refuse to take Flávia out of jail | come around

In an attempt to turn herself in to the police for the theft she committed, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) ended up being arrested in “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”. At the this friday’s chapter, the dancer will resort to the help of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) to get out of this mess, and the powerful will say “no” to the young woman, without pity or pity. WL! 😲😲😲 check out spoilers what’s next 👇
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will ask for help from Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
Flávia tried to settle the score with justice, but it went very wrong. As if it wasn’t enough to have ended up behind bars, the cat is still suffering threats from her former partner in crime, the dangerous Cora (Valentina Bandeira). Poor thing! 😥
As a last resort, the dancer will call Paula, the businesswoman she met during the plane crash.
“Please, Paula. I need to get out of here. Something really bad could happen to me in here,” the dancer will ask.
even begging, Flávia will not be able to soften the powerful woman’s heart, who will deny the dancer’s help, without pity or pity.
“Everyone with their problems, girl. And you’re nothing mine, nor do you work for me. You’re practically a stranger who’s quite strange,” Paula will respond.
Right after being very cold with the poor trapped dancer, Paula will receive a little visit from her: the Death (the maia), and will be quite scared. Creed! 😱😱😱
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will receive a new visit from Death (A Maia) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
What will Death tell Paula, huh? 🤔
Flávia tries to run away, but ends up trapped. Baby decides to help Flávia. Odete wakes up sick, and Juca works in her place. Soraia teases Tina during class, and Tigger is amused. Baby visits Flavia in jail. Rose offers to help Joana with her project at Guilherme’s clinic. Juca distributes the hot rolls to homeless people, without Odete knowing. Rose tries to convince Guilherme to support Joana’s project. Tigrão invites Soraia and Tina to his house. Cora threatens Flavia. Neném receives a distress message from the dancer and demands that Guilherme get her out of jail.
