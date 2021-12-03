In the year of its fiftieth anniversary, Unimed Londrina wins awards and certifications | SEGS

Unimed Londrina turned 50 in March and once again received a series of awards, seals and certifications, in addition to having occupied good positions in rankings that recognize the work carried out during the year. The director-president of the cooperative, Dr. Omar Genha Taha, says that these awards qualify the work that has been carried out by cooperative members, employees and providers. “We live in an ecosystem in which there is a perception by the community and users of the value that the cooperative delivers. The awards are a very positive return for the work that Unimed performs and seeks to improve even more”, assesses the manager.

Among the achievements, Unimed Londrina occupied the 44th position in the ranking that measures the best places to work in Paraná, in the category for medium-sized companies. This is the result of a survey carried out by the global consultancy Great Place to Work (GPTW), which supports organizations to obtain better results through a culture of trust, high performance and innovation.

The cooperative was also featured in the 21st edition of the “Valor 1000” yearbook, which lists the country’s largest companies in 26 different sectors. In it, the singular occupied the 34th position in the ranking of the 50 largest health plans in Brazil.

Another highlight was the responsibility of Unimed Londrina’s Emergency Service (PA), which won the Gold Seal in the Safety in Alta Program. Granted by Unimed Paraná, this program aims to establish and promote the evolution of high levels of safety in patient care processes in assistance services.

Unimed Londrina also won the maintenance of the Unimed Seal of Governance and Sustainability, in the Gold category. The certification is granted by Unimed do Brasil, and validates the results obtained by the cooperative through a management committed to the implementation of good practices and the development of improvements in governance.

With “Unimed Solidária”, a project that holds lectures on health and other topics for the community, in addition to free consultations and exams, the singular company also guaranteed the Sesi ODS seal. This recognition is an initiative of Sesi Paraná that highlights projects that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

And once again, the cooperative was the health plan brand most remembered by Londoners in the 26th edition of Top de Marcas Londrina. The operator was mentioned by 71% of the interviewed consumers. At the award, the cooperative also received the “Top Valor”, which was awarded by a jury composed of experts in marketing, publicity and advertising in Londrina. In this category, the judges evaluated the communication of values ​​and purposes and the companies that actually help to transform the society in which they operate.