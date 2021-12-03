Industrial production drops 0.6% in October compared to September, frustrating expectations

(Shutterstock)

Industrial production dropped 0.6% in October compared to September, the fifth consecutive negative result, accumulating a loss of 3.7% in that period. The data were released this Friday (3) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with October 2020, in the series without seasonal adjustment, the drop was 7.8%. In September, the indicator dropped by 0.4% compared to August.

The data came worse than expected by the financial market. The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitive was a slight increase of 0.6% in the monthly comparison, and a decrease of 5% in the annual comparison.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the accumulated result for the year, the industry has risen by 5.7% and, in 12 months, also by 5.7%.

“More than the result of the month itself, the sequence of negative results itself draws attention, five months of consecutive drops in production, a period in which it accumulates a 3.7% retraction. Each month that industrial production retreats, it moves further away from the pre-pandemic period. At the moment, it is 4.1% below the level of February 2020”, analyzes André Macedo, research manager, in a note.

According to him, the October result maintains a characteristic that has been observed throughout the year: predominance of negative rates and directly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to higher production costs and the shortage of raw materials and inputs for the manufacture of final goods.

In addition to the loss at the margin, Macedo highlights the spread of negative results, with three of the four economic categories and 19 of the 26 activities in the negative field.

Inflation is also listed by the research manager as one of the main detractors of the result, as it reduces household disposable income. Added to this, he says, we have a labor market that is far from showing a consistent recovery, with a mass of income that does not advance and marked by job insecurity.

annual comparison

In relation to October 2020, the industrial sector decreased by 7.8%, with negative results in three of the four main economic categories, 19 of the 26 sectors, 56 of the 79 groups and 60.7% of the 805 surveyed products.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“It is already the third negative result in this indicator and the most intense in this sequence”, emphasizes Macedo. According to him, this behavior is explained by the cooling of industry production throughout 2021; the negative calendar effect, since October of that year had a working day less than the same month of the previous year; and a higher base of comparison.

According to the IBGE, among activities, the main negative influences in industry in the annual comparison came from food products (-17.1%) and automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies (-14.5%).

It is also worth mentioning the negative contributions of computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-23.4%), mining and quarrying (-4.7%), metal products (-12.5%), electrical machinery, equipment and material (-16.7%), beverages (-9.2%), leather, travel goods and footwear (-19.0%), rubber and plastic products (-9.5%), manufacture of articles clothing and accessories (-16.0%), textile products (-18.7%), pharmochemical and pharmaceutical products (-12.6%), furniture (-23.2%), maintenance, repair and installation of machines and equipment (-22.8%) and non-metallic mineral products (-4.7%).

Among the seven rising activities, other chemical products (4.2%) and machines and equipment (4.1%) exerted the main influences on industry. Other important positive impacts were those of coke, petroleum products and biofuels (1.4%) and metallurgy (2.9%).

(With IBGE news agency)

sign up for Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that touches your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related