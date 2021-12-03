Industrial production frustrates expectations and houses lower GDP projections amid weaker economic data

Industrial production for October, released this Friday morning (3) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), frustrated expectations by dropping 0.6% on the monthly basis and following economic data below expectations , market economists have revised downwards their projections for activity this and next year.

In a report, XP says that the result released on Friday was a negative surprise, given that the projection of the house was up 0.8% compared to September.

For 2022, however, XP expects a gradual reduction in supply chain disruptions that have blocked manufacturing production. The expectation is that the total industrial production will increase around 0.5% next year, after having fallen 4.5% in 2020 and recovered 4.3% in 2021.

According to economists at the house, the inventory replenishment process should boost production in activities such as the automotive industry. On the other hand, the slowdown in domestic demand resulting from higher interest rates combined with a “more moderate” expansion of the global economy could prevent the Brazilian industry from growing consistently in the next year, they assess.

Zero GDP in 2022?

Amid strong inflationary pressure and economic slowdown, XP cut its growth projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 5% to 4.5%. For 2022, the house reduced its GDP expansion projection from 0.8% to 0%, mainly due to the lower statistical load this year.

“The pressures that took the IPCA above 10% in 2021 will continue, to a lesser extent, in 2022. Higher interest rates and accommodation of energy prices help with disinflation. Still, we project IPCA inflation at 5.2% in 2022, above the ceiling of the target range,” writes XP.

The more challenging scenario also led Itaú BBA to reduce, in November, its estimates for the growth of Brazilian economic activity. The bank cut its estimates for GDP this year from 5.0% to 4.7%, and maintained a forecast of a 0.5% contraction in activity in 2022, due to contracted demand in response to higher interest rates.

Yesterday, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed a contraction of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter. The indicator came in a little lower than expected. The expectation of economists consulted by consensus Refinitive was stagnant compared to the second quarter.

Year-on-year, the economy grew 4%, below the expected 4.2% high.

Economists have frequently revised downwards their estimates for GDP this and next year. According to the most recent Focus report, by the Central Bank, GDP should expand by 4.78% in 2021 and 0.58% in 2022.

bad fourth quarter

In the evaluation of André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton, the industry data released this Friday already signal a bad start to the fourth quarter, which could bring down activity this year.

“The combination of rising interest rates and the lack of a clear plan by the federal administration has taken a high toll on activity in the country and this trend should continue. There is no room for improvement in the short term”, he assesses.

According to the economist, weak activity should hold up interest rates in the country. For now, Necton has maintained its GDP growth projection for 2022 at 0.3%.

Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs, also assesses that industrial activity disappointed in October.

He recalls that the industry was impacted, between February and April, by the significant increase in Covid-19 infections, by lockdowns in various parts of the country and that several industries had restrictions on the supply of inputs and intermediate products, such as chips in the automotive sector, for example.

The relaxation of social isolation measures, as of April, paved the way for a gradual strengthening of industrial activity, highlights Ramos, but in recent months, the rotation of consumption from goods to services and pressures to push costs and frictions in the supply chain. supply added headwinds to activity in the manufacturing sector.

Several automakers stopped production due to shortages in the supply of parts, especially semiconductors, he recalls.

“Going forward, the manufacturing sector is expected to continue to face headwinds of tighter financial conditions (rising rates), weak demand as inflation erodes real disposable income, persistent frictions in the supply chain (limited supply of semiconductors) and higher costs of logistics, energy and other inputs”, writes the economist at Goldman Sachs.

