Innocent, Samuel is sentenced to life in prison · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will not be able to prove his innocence during the trial for the murder of his father, Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will triumph and see his half brother sentenced to life in prison in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The good guy will be devastated by the decision on the Globo telenovela.

Unjustly arrested for the crime on the day of his wedding to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) at the behest of the owner of the newspaper O Berro, the engineer will face trial for a few days in court. The corrupt deputy will send the former captives from his father’s farm to testify against the boy.

Tonico will also make a disappearance of Salustiano (Alexandre Zachia). Ambrósio’s jagunço was the one who shot the boss right at the beginning of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. At the time, he told everyone that the colonel’s bastard son had shot his father.

The decision about Samuel’s future will come after a few days of judgment. “The jury made its decision. Let’s know it. The jury found that the defendant is guilty of the murder of Colonel Ambrósio Rocha”, will announce the judge.

Then the magistrate will pass sentence. “In view of the verdict and the aggravating factor of the crime having been committed against the murderer’s own father, I sentence the defendant Jorge da Silva to life imprisonment,” he will say. Samuel and Pilar will be devastated, and the sentence will generate revolt in those present.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

