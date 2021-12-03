Innovative Rob flies like a drone and lands like a bird

robotics

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 12/02/2021

This is indeed an innovation in robotics that everyone would love to see, with the robot being able to interact with natural environments.

[Imagem: William Roderick]

landing like a bird

If robotics has been disappointing lately, with uncreative demonstrations, a trio of engineers from the universities of Stanford (USA) and Groningen (Netherlands), has in fact managed to come back on top.

They created a robotic bird that is capable of flying, as you would expect, but which – and its great innovation lies – can land on any branch, like a real bird.

The great difficulty is that, in nature, no two branches are alike. The branches differ in diameter, shape and texture; some may be wet, covered in moss, or strewn with branches – and yet birds can land on any one of them.

In this way, making a robot recognize a branch, identify its characteristics and land on it is not a trivial task.

“It’s not easy to imitate how birds fly and roost,” said team member William Roderick. “After millions of years of evolution, they make taking off and landing seem so easy, even amidst all the complexity and variability of tree branches you would find in a forest.”

Despite the difficulty, the team managed to assemble all the software and hardware engineering necessary to make a flying robot land like a bird.

The robot needs to recognize the branch, adjust its legs and balance itself, which varies before and after landing.

[Imagem: W. R. T. Roderick et al. – 10.1126/scirobotics.abj7562]

Rob-bird

The flying part of the robot is no more than an ordinary drone. The big innovation, in fact, is in its “landing gear”.

The team was able to design a biomimetic system that mimics the legs of birds with surprising precision and flexibility.

As they had to make some adaptations and comply with the restrictions imposed on the migration from a biological leg to a mechatronic leg, the team calls this part of the robot “nature-inspired stereotyped aerial grabber”, or SNAG (Stereotyped Nature-Inspired Aerial Grasper).

The flying part can be exchanged for any type of drone as needed, as it is the robotic legs that will allow the robot not only to perch on various surfaces and types of branches, but also to pick up and carry objects.

The inspiration for building the SNAG system came from a careful observation of the flights and landings of parakeets as they came and went between a series of perches – five high-speed cameras and several sensors installed on the parakeets legs and perches were used.

“What surprised us was that they did the same aerial maneuvers, no matter what surface they were landing on,” said Roderick. “They allow the feet to deal with the variability and complexity of the surface texture itself.”

However, to take into account the size of the quadriceps they intended to use, the researchers built their SNAG sized around the legs of a peregrine falcon, whose landing appeared to be no different – the peregrine falcon had also been an inspiration for a robot that mimics the wings and tail of birds.

Details of the robotic leg, dimensioned according to the anatomy of the peregrine falco.

[Imagem: W. R. T. Roderick et al. – 10.1126/scirobotics.abj7562]

robotic bird legs

To create the robotic legs, the engine has a 3D-printed frame in place of bones, and motors and fishing lines to serve as muscles and tendons.

Each leg has a motor for moving back and forth and another motor for gripping the perch. Inspired by the way the tents wrap around the birds’ ankles, a similar mechanism in the robot’s leg absorbs the impact energy of the landing and passively converts it into off-grip.

The result is that the robot has an especially strong, high-speed clutch that can be triggered to close in 20 milliseconds. Once wrapped around a branch, the SNAG’s ankles lock and an accelerometer in its right foot informs you that the robot has landed, triggering a balancing algorithm to stabilize it.

But the team went further, making the robot’s artificial vision system capable of detecting far more than twigs: The team demonstrated the robot’s ability to pick up thrown objects with its hands, including a small plush doll imitating prey, a bag of beans and a tennis ball. The real-world landing tests were carried out in a small forest on the outskirts of the university.

study the natural world

There are numerous possible applications for this robot, including search and rescue and forest fire monitoring. It can also be connected to different drone technologies for specific functions.

The SNAG’s proximity to birds also allows for a unique insight into the biology of birds. For example, the researchers tested two different finger arrangements, an anisodctyl, which has three fingers in front and one in the back, like a peregrine falcon, and a zygodctyl, which has two fingers in front and two in the back, like parrots. The two had very similar performances.

“Part of the underlying motivation for this work was to create tools that we can use to study the natural world,” said Roderick. “If we can have a robot that can act like a bird, it could open up completely new ways to study the environment.”

Bibliography: Article: Bird-inspired dynamic grasping and perching in arboreal environments

Authors: William RT Roderick, Mark R. Cutkosky, David Lentink

Magazine: Science Robotics

Vol.: 6, Issue 61

DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.abj7562

Other news about:

More topics