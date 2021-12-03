INSS releases the 2022 payment schedule

The INSS (National Social Security Institute) released the 2022 payment schedule. Currently, 36 million policyholders receive benefits such as retirement, pension, and other social security benefits.

The new calendar will also be used for payments of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) for seniors aged 65 and people with disabilities.

The INSS releases two calendars, one for those who earn up to the minimum wage and the other for beneficiaries who earn above the minimum wage.

Payment is made in accordance with the NIS (Social Identification Number), taking into account the penultimate digit. That is, the number before the dash.

Holidays

Next year’s first payments start January 25th and end February 7th for benefits that receive the national floor. Those earning above the minimum wage, the payment starts on February 1st and ends on the 7th of the same month.

The Institute does not release payment on weekends or holidays. Thus, when there is a municipal, state or federal holiday, the benefit payment must be made on the following business day.

Carnival

During the Carnival period in 2022, payment will start on the 21st of February and will continue until the 25th, there will be a break due to the Momo festivities, and will be released again on the 3rd of March, a Thursday.

The INSS informs that the withdrawal of benefits with a card can be made until the end of the month following the release of the account value. When the insured does not make the withdrawal within this period, the amount will be returned to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

Readjustment of INSS values ​​in 2022

The values ​​of INSS benefits will be readjusted as of January 2022, due to the increase in the minimum wage, which should rise from R$1,100 to R$1,210.44. Although there is no real gain, this will be the biggest increase in the last six years.

Remembering that still in 2021 there will be a payment with the current calendar that starts on December 23, 2021 and ends on January 7, 2022. There will be a break on the year-end holidays.

INSS Calendar 2022