Inter (BIDI11) cancels corporate restructuring and US listing

Source: Disclosure

Inter (BIDI11) informed in a material fact this Thursday (2) that it will no longer implement its corporate reorganization, which provided for the listing of its shares on the US stock exchange.

“A value of the ‘cash-out’ option exceeding R$ 2 billion was determined, so that the condition that the total amount to be disbursed for the purposes of payment of the cash-out option did not exceed such amount was not met”, he wrote.

Thus, the option to redeem the shares, before being converted into BDRs and, later, into shares on Nasdaq, “cash-out”, ended up surpassing more than 10% of its shareholder base, a condition that could not happen.

According to the company, in this way, the “corporate reorganization will not be implemented in the terms approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on November 25, 2021”, he added.

As a result, the company also informed that there will no longer be restrictions on the dynamics of trading Inter shares, “and all its shareholders will continue to freely trade their shares, without any changes, from December 3, 2021”.

