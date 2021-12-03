International newspapers extol Brazilian bi-championship

The conquest of Brasileirão by Atlético-MG also had repercussions outside the country. French, Spanish and Argentine newspapers praised the achievement of the Minas Gerais team, which reached the Brazilian bi-championship after 50 years of its first conquest.

‘Le Parisien’ highlighted the participation of veteran athletes, such as Hulk and Diego Costa, and the good performance of the team in the straight points format of the Brasileirão. “Atletico-MG broke Flamengo’s hegemony, winning 81 points in 36 games”, completes the publication.

In Spain, ‘Mundo Deportivo’ and ‘AS’ praised the experience and good work of coach Cuca ahead of the Minas Gerais team. “He has the heart of the crowd and is one of the most valued coaches in Brazil,” said ‘Mundo Deportivo’, while ‘AS’ adds: ‘Cuca gave this team a winning spirit and managed to keep a locker room united, even full. of stars”.

Finally, the Argentine ‘Olé’ highlighted the participation of Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernandéz in the Brazilian conquest. The newspaper recalled that both players were essential in Atlético-MG’s victory over River, in the Libertadores, and they also showed good results in the Brasileirão. “Cuca shot the Argentines and made history with the team.”