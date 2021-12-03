iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have subtle differences in screens, test points out

Launched in September this year, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models have many specifications in common, including their screens. However, the well-known portal DXOMARK made a quick comparison between the two devices which showed that, despite the similarities, there are some punctual differences in the experience, but at the same time it consolidated the high quality of the displays.

Models have highly praised screens (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Both devices feature OLED technology, ProMotion for 120 Hz refresh rate and 457 pixels per inch. However, while the iPhone 13 Pro is 6.1 inches and has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, the Pro Max model comes with 6.7 inches and 1284 x 2778 pixels — so the larger dimensions are offset by a slightly higher amount of dots, which does not generate noticeable differences in the amount of detail seen in the information displayed on the screen.

One of the differences pointed out by DXOMARK is in the rendering of the images, which bring a slightly more orange appearance on the iPhone 13 Pro during visualizations made indoors. However, the distinction is very subtle and difficult to perceive, even with the comparison done side by side:

iPhone 13 Pro (left) would have more orange-looking display (Image: DXOMARK)

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro’s display offers more accurate color uniformity across the entire used area:

Color uniformity is better on iPhone 13 Pro (left) (Image: DXOMARK)

With slightly larger dimensions, the iPhone 13 Pro Max achieves 87.8% use of the front panel, while the Pro model has 87.1% of screen occupancy.

iPhone 13 Pro Max has highly praised screen

Apple’s top-of-the-line cell phone had already passed a previous DXOMARK test, in which it received a great score of 99 — an assessment that places it in the position of best display among all smartphones, according to the portal. Among the most celebrated items are the excellent readability, good color fidelity in different angles, smooth menu navigation due to 120 Hz, and pleasant experience in content consumption with HDR10.

Source: DXOMARK